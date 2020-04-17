Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden have announced that the Oregon Department of Transportation will receive nearly $42.7 million in funding to support rural public transportation operations and projects—including coronavirus response efforts—in communities throughout the state.
Tillamook County Transportation District was slated to receive $395,358 in the first release of funds. The funding will be allocated through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which Congress approved last month.
Merkley said countless Oregonians are still relying on public transportation to report to their essential jobs, buy groceries, and get to their pharmacies in the continued to battle against coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m grateful to our dedicated public transportation workers for everything they’re doing on the frontlines to support our communities during this tumultuous time,” Merkley said. “I am going to keep fighting for the funding and resources—like these grants—that will help Oregonians in every corner of our state get where they’re going safely.”
“Rural Oregonians depending on public transit to get around their communities need to know that option remains viable during this public health crisis,” Wyden said. “More needs to be done of course to help these Oregonians and the public transit employees working hard under very challenging conditions, but I am gratified these resources are now on the road to help our state’s rural communities.”
Specifically, the grants will provide for rural operations, preventive maintenance work, project administration, intercity bus operations, and direct and indirect state administration costs related to the response to the coronavirus public health emergency.
The first tranche of funding will be made available in the coming months, with estimated allotments as follows:
Agency Name
Allocation Estimate
Basin Transit Service Transportation District
$552,332
Benton County
$126,156
Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council
$584,985
City of Canby
$280,663
City of Cottage Grove
$123,965
City of Lebanon
$95,208
City of Pendleton
$137,444
City of Sandy
$395,141
City of Silverton
$67,303
City of Sweet Home
$104,500
City of Woodburn
$139,996
Clackamas County
$117,691
Columbia County
$436,751
Community Connection of Northeast Oregon, Inc.
$431,147
Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Community of Oregon
$50,000
Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation
$306,531
Coos County Area Transit Service District
$214,766
Curry County
$194,572
Douglas County
$487,333
Grant County Transportation District
$138,732
Harney County
$148,787
Hood River County Transportation District
$152,268
Josephine County
$91,666
Klamath Tribes
$129,684
Lane Transit District
$88,031
Lincoln County Transportation Service District
$610,918
Linn County
$144,210
Malheur County
$217,106
Mid-Columbia Economic Development District
$129,749
Ride Connection, Inc.
$244,708
Salem Area Mass Transit District
$364,155
South Clackamas Transportation District
$282,027
Sunset Empire Transportation District
$501,222
Tillamook County Transportation District
$395,358
Yamhill County
$814,023
Grand Total
$9,299,126
