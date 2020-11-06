Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Thursday, Nov. 5, that the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development is allocating $3.2 million among 15 agricultural producers in Oregon, helping businesses develop and market new products.
“Agricultural innovation has long played an essential role to the vitality of rural economies throughout our state,” said Merkley, who serves as the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that funds the USDA. “I’m pleased that these investments are headed to Oregon to help grow the small businesses and farms that continue to be trailblazers in producing the sustainable and creative products we’re known for. Especially as we continue to grapple with the economic fallout of the coronavirus crisis, I will continue to look for every available opportunity to support our agricultural producers as they create more jobs, expand their operations, and find new markets.”
“A strong quality of life in rural Oregon depends on continuing to invest in these innovative agricultural businesses that generate good jobs and world-class products in every nook and cranny of our state,” Wyden said. “Those investments are especially vital during this pandemic to help farms and small businesses statewide weather this economic storm, and I’m glad these signature Oregon enterprises have secured these federal resources. This is good news for these businesses and I am committed to finding and funding more winning investments throughout Oregon.”
The funding awardees are as follows:
• Friends Farm, LLC—or the Deck Family Farm—in Lane County will receive $250,000 to expand its marketing and scale of pasture-raised poultry.
• Chalice Vineyards LLC in Lane County will receive $250,000 to expand the sale of its sustainably produced wine.
• Mt. Hood Forest Products LLC will receive $250,000 in Hood River County to expand its processing, marketing, and sales of specialty dimensional lumber.
• Uproot Meats LLC in Jackson County will receive $250,000 to expand its meat production and customer base.
• Sunshine Mountain Vineyards LLC in Wasco County will receive $250,000 to expand its customer base.
• Tillamook County Creamery Association in Tillamook County will receive $250,000 to expand the sale of its cheese and ice cream products into the Singapore market.
• Whistling Duck Farm LLC in Josephine County will receive $250,000 to increase its marketing of fermented vegetable products.
• Territorial Vineyards in Lane County will receive $250,000 to expand its wine production and wholesale distribution.
• B&B Organics LLC in Jackson County will receive $250,000 to expand its wine production, marketing, and sales.
• District Row LLC in Marion County will receive $247,250 to expand its wine sales.
• Scott Henry’s Winery Corp. in Douglas County will receive $244,000 to expand its retail and direct-to-customer wines.
• Kitamura Farms Inc. in Malheur County will receive $235,725 to expand its sale of specialty brined and pickled onions.
• Thompson Creek Organics in Jackson County will receive $100,000 to produce and market a new hard cider.
• Firebird Farms LLC in Jackson County will receive $150,429 to expand its sale of artisan yak charcuterie.
• Sokol Blosser Winery in Yamhill County will receive $49,500 to expand the customer base for its organic, sustainably-crafted wines.
