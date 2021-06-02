Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on Thursday, June 3, will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Tillamook County. He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job. In these uncertain times, it’s more important than ever to hear directly from folks, but it’s also important to respect the health and safety of every member of our communities while there is still a very real risk of spreading COVID-19 through in-person gatherings,” Merkley said. “The ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls inform the solutions that I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions—even if they’re online, on mobile devices, or on the telephone—about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This town hall will be his 456th as a U.S. Senator and his 24th town hall this year. Details are below.
What:
Tillamook County Town Hall
When:
Thursday, June 3, 2021
4:30 p.m. PT
Where:
On a computer, smartphone or tablet: https://senate.zoomgov.com/j/1608532331?pwd=MTVjaUJNUVUrRVB5Uithak0yOWt5QT09
On the phone:
Dial: 669-254-5252
Meeting ID: 160 853 2331#
Participant ID: #
Passcode: 49011111#
