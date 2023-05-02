Cigarette filters

Youth who smoke are more likely to smoke menthol cigarettes, with almost half of cigarette smokers ages 12-18 choosing to smoke menthol cigarettes.

 Shutterstock

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley led 21 senators in a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Robert Califf, urging the FDA to promptly finalize its April 28, 2022 announced proposed rules to end the sale of menthol flavor in cigarettes and all flavors in cigars.

“We urge the FDA to act with urgency to solidify and enforce the ban on these harmful products,” wrote the Senators. “The harmful effects of these products on public health have been well-understood for several years and cannot be overstated. In 2013, your agency released a report that found that menthol cigarette use is associated with increased smoking initiation among youth and young adults, greater signs of nicotine dependence, and less success in smoking cessation.”

