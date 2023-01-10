Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley recently announced his first round of in-person town halls in 2023. Merkley will hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Tillamook County Town Hall—with Representative Suzanne Bonamici!
Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley recently announced his first round of in-person town halls in 2023. Merkley will hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
Tillamook County Town Hall—with Representative Suzanne Bonamici!
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Location: Tillamook High School
2605 12th Street, Tillamook, OR 97141
“I hold a town hall for every Oregon county, every year because there is simply no substitute to hearing directly from folks about the ideas and priorities that matter most to them and their communities. Oregonians’ thoughts help shape my work in Congress, including positions on policies, ideas for bills, and strategies for securing resources for every corner of our state,” Merkley said.
“Over the course of the more than 500 town halls I’ve held since Oregonians sent me to the Senate, I’ve seen how these events provide respectful, safe spaces for people to express their unique points of view during these often-divisive times. We all benefit significantly when we leave our comfort zone and open ourselves up to new ways of looking at issues—myself included.
“I can’t wait to hit the road again to meet Oregonians from all walks of life.”
Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for every Oregon county each year. In recent years, many of the events have been virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senator Merkley’s first town halls of 2023 are as follows, with additional details to be sent to local media ahead of each town hall:
Full Schedule:
Friday, January 13
Sherman County Town Hall
Time: 10:30 a.m. PT
Location: Rufus City Hall
304 2nd Street, Rufus, OR 97050
Wasco County Town Hall
Time: 1:00 p.m. PT
Location: Dalles Readiness Center
402 E. Scenic Drive, The Dalles, OR 97058
Hood River County Town Hall
Time: 4:00 p.m. PT
Location: Hood River Middle School
1602 May Street Hood River, OR 97031
Saturday, January 14
Lincoln County Town Hall
Time: 10 a.m. PT
Location: Taft High School
3780 SE Spy Glass Ridge Drive, Lincoln City, OR 97367
Tillamook County Town Hall—with Representative Suzanne Bonamici!
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Location: Tillamook High School
2605 12th Street, Tillamook, OR 97141
Clatsop County Town Hall—with Representative Suzanne Bonamici!
Time: 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: Clatsop Community College—Patriot Hall
1650 Lexington Avenue, Astoria, OR 97103
Sunday, January 15
Morrow County Town Hall
Time: 1 p.m. PT
Location: Oregon Trail Library District, Irrigon Branch
490 NE Main Avenue, Irrigon, OR 97844
Gilliam County Town Hall
Time: 3:30 p.m. PT
Location: Gronquist Building
1150 Railroad Avenue, Arlington, OR 97812
