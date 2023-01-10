Jeff Merkley

U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley addresses a crowd while hosting a town hall in 2019.

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley recently announced his first round of in-person town halls in 2023. Merkley will hold a town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

Tillamook County Town Hall—with Representative Suzanne Bonamici!

