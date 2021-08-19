Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is seeking applications from individuals interested in representing the citizens of Tillamook County on the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation (NWACT).
The NWACT is an established advisory body to the Oregon Transportation Commission. NWACT is a sub-committee of the Northwest Oregon Regional Partnership. Its purpose is to advise on transportation policies and issues and contribute to the development of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) by making recommendations and prioritizing solutions to transportation problems. NWACT is responsible for bettering the transportation system of the Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, and western Washington Counties by working together to resolve transportation issues.
NWACT has 26 voting members. Tillamook County’s membership includes representation for the county commissioners, the large cities, the small cities, the ports, and the transit district. There are two citizen-at-large representatives. The vacant position is for one of the citizen-at-large representatives. Meetings are held on alternating months on a rotating basis in all four counties and are open to the public.
Membership application forms are available on the county website under the Board of Commissioners' Committees page. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the commissioners' office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5p.m. Friday, Sept. 3. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842- 3403; for more information about the Northwest Oregon Area Commission on Transportation, please call Chris Laity, Public Works Director, 503-842-3419.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.