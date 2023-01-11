Memaloose Point
Photo: Hilary Dorsey

Dredging work on the Memaloose Boat Ramp was given the final go-ahead by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2023. 

Commissioners also renewed a contract for short-term rental management services for the county with Granicus LLC, which will see a hotline established for citizen complaints.

