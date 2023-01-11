Dredging work on the Memaloose Boat Ramp was given the final go-ahead by the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2023.
Commissioners also renewed a contract for short-term rental management services for the county with Granicus LLC, which will see a hotline established for citizen complaints.
The Memaloose dredging project has been long-awaited by Tillamook County anglers who have found one of the two boat ramps at the site unpassable for several years.
Permitting work on the project began in 2019 but owing to the large number of agencies that had to approve of the work, the process was repeatedly delayed.
Billeter Marine will be doing the work at a cost of just over $216,000 and expect to finish the project by February 15.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of just under $145,000 in beams to be used in the construction of the Illingsworth Creek Bridge.
The renewal of the contract for short-term rental management software includes a new citizen response hotline to be operated by Granicus on nights and evenings.
Director of Community Development Sarah Absher told commissioners that she expects the line to start operations in March in time for spring break.
Operators at the hotline will log the complaints and reach out to the contact person for the offending property.
Complaints will also be compiled into a dataset that will allow the county to better evaluate the impacts of short-term rentals and quickly identify properties operating without a license.
Absher said that the hotline should also help to relieve the sheriff department’s workload, as the agency has been saddled with the responsibility of responding to violations to this point.
Commissioners also reappointed Larry Rouse to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Sadie Walker to the Tillamook County Library Board and Jeremy Strober to the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee.
