Gun Sales Soar

Gun sales across the state sharply increased following passage of Ballot Measure 114.

 Jeremy Ruark

The Oregon Supreme Court has ruled against allowing Measure 114 to take effect.

The measure would require a permit to purchase a firearm and a background check. The measure triggered a firestorm from gun shop owners and others that it was unconstitutional.

