Meals for Seniors, of Rockaway Beach is facing an emergency. The Covid-19 virus has had a devastating effect on its funding and officials are seeking donations.
“In the days ahead we will face much uncertainty,” Theresa Bruneau, board president said. “All of our sources of on-going funding have either slowed or dried up and our own fundraisers have had to be cancelled.”
The board of directors for Meals for Seniors is making a plea for donations which can be made through their website, www.mealsforseniorsrockawaybeach.org. Checks could also be mailed to Meals for Seniors at P.O. Box 852, Rockaway Beach OR 97136.
Meals for Seniors is a 501 (C) (3) and donations are deductible to the extent allowed by law.
In 2019 the organization prepared 13,914 meals, of which 8,123 were delivered to the most vulnerable citizens, those who are home bound and fixed income senior citizens.
“We will never give up on our vulnerable seniors and hope our neighbors, friends and family will be able to help us through these very difficult times,” Bruneau added. “Please consider a donation.”
