McCormick Loop Road in the Tillamook area was closed due to a car crash at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8. The road was closed for more than two hours as law enforcement investigated.
Tillamook County Emergency Management issued an alert following the crash that said the the road would be closed for an unknown, but lengthy amount of time. The road was closed at Brookfield on the north side and at the railroad tracks on the south side.
The identities and conditions of involved persons were not immediately released by authorities. Oregon State Police crash investigators assisted Tillamook County Sheriff's Office at the scene.
This story is developing and updates will be posted
