Bay City Mayor David McCall has been selected to serve as the next city manager and will begin in that position on July 1, relinquishing the mayoralty, he announced at the council meeting on June 13.
The council also approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 and held the first public hearing for a proposed business license program for the city.
“It’s been a privilege and a pleasure and I’ve had a really good time,” McCall said of his tenure as mayor of the city, which began in 2021 after he ran unopposed in November 2020.
McCall grew up in South Dakota before attending Georgetown University and beginning his career in solid waste management in central Europe in the 1990s. He moved to Tillamook County in 2012 and has served as the county’s solid waste program director since.
McCall thanked current City Manager Liane Welch, who is retiring, and said that he was excited for the new position. Council President Kathleen Baker will take over as mayor on an interim basis.
McCall had a busy evening, as he also made a presentation to the council about forthcoming changes to recycling in Tillamook County. Those changes are coming courtesy of the Recycling Modernization Act passed by Salem lawmakers in 2021 and will come online in 2025.
Following the Chinese government’s decision to stop the importation of low-quality recyclable materials in 2017, the bottom fell out from the American recycling market, prompting the legislative action. The new bill will standardize the list of recyclable materials across the state, upgrading programs through funding from organizations paid for by the producers of recyclable materials.
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has already participated in an initial round of surveys to determine which localities in the state wish to expand their programs, and every city in Tillamook County opted in, according to McCall.
Now, city leaders will work with DEQ to determine the specifics of those improvements and the level of service that they want to offer in their city. McCall said that cities like Bay City could choose to add curbside service and the producer responsibility organizations would pay for the necessary infrastructure upgrades, but the cost of collection would fall to the cities. McCall said that each pick up of a single solid waste receptacle carried a cost of $7 and noted that making those costs additional to garbage collection led to a 30% lower participation rate than if they were included as part of standard service.
The council unanimously approved the city’s $9 million budget and held a first public hearing for a proposed business license program. Welch said that the license would be used for informational, not regulatory purposes, helping the city’s government to have a better grasp of the businesses operating in the city. The second reading will be held at the council’s July meeting.
The council also discussed the relocation of the Tillamook Pickleball Club to Al Griffin Memorial Park. The club had previously played at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds but the space is being repurposed, leading to the move.
Councilors expressed concern at the club’s request to begin playing at 7 a.m., seven days a week, noting the sound produced by the game. They instead suggested that they would prefer to see a slightly later start and at least one day a week for other groups to use the facilities. They will vote on a final agreement at a future meeting.
