Bay City Mayor David McCall has been selected to serve as the next city manager and will begin in that position on July 1, relinquishing the mayoralty, he announced at the council meeting on June 13.

The council also approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 and held the first public hearing for a proposed business license program for the city.

