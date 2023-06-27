David McCall.tif
Bay City Councilor David McCall speaks at Plastic Pollution Awareness Day, held April 2019 in Tillamook.

After nearly three decades working in solid waste, David McCall has accepted a new role as the city manager of Bay City, where he has served as mayor since 2021.

McCall hopes to preserve the positive momentum that has been building under retiring City Manager Liane Welch and keep Bay City moving forward as an attractive community for residents, developers and businesses.

