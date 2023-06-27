After nearly three decades working in solid waste, David McCall has accepted a new role as the city manager of Bay City, where he has served as mayor since 2021.
McCall hopes to preserve the positive momentum that has been building under retiring City Manager Liane Welch and keep Bay City moving forward as an attractive community for residents, developers and businesses.
“The City of Bay City is in the foreground, pushing forward on things, making the systems work better for people who want to build homes and live in a working community,” McCall said. “We can keep that momentum going and build on that momentum going forward.”
McCall has called Bay City home for more than a decade, after moving to the city in 2012 to begin working as the county’s solid waste program director after spending the first 20 years of his career in Hungary. He crackles with enthusiasm when talking about solid waste, touting the accomplishments of Tillamook County’s program, especially the amount of hazardous waste the county handles. During McCall’s tenure, the hazardous waste program has grown to accept over 100,000 pounds annually, with the more interesting artifacts ranging from a pre-1964 sprayable laminate to an antique fire extinguisher, containing nothing but baking soda.
The county’s recycling program has also grown under McCall’s leadership, recycling 16,000 tons annually, up from 10,600 when he arrived, and in the face of market turmoil after China’s 2017 import ban. The department also started a composting program that now returns 2,000 pounds of yard waste to local soils annually. McCall will be replaced by Justin Weiss on an interim basis.
Despite his passion for solid waste, when Welch announced her intention to retire, McCall was attracted to the job, driven by his enthusiasm for Bay City and the exciting projects happening there.
“I’ve lived Bay City for 10 years now, I love Bay City and I have a lot of respect for it,” McCall said.
McCall repeatedly pointed to the list of projects the city is undertaking as the other main factor in his decision to change jobs. He cited the forthcoming upgrade to the city’s aging lift station, the first step in the Patterson Creek project that will help secure the city’s water supply, construction of a new lift station to enable development in a new area of the city, the conversion of Al Griffin Memorial Park into a hiker and biker campground, new wayfinding signs coming to the city and others as exerting a strong pull.
“Liane (Welch) has been critical bringing that all together and bringing it to council and making it happen,” McCall said, one of the many times he praised the work of his retiring predecessor. He also said that since his election as mayor in 2020 his job has been “pretty easy” thanks to Welch’s strong performance.
Other than shepherding those projects to their finish, McCall hopes to increase fire awareness in the city and continue improving the government’s processes and functioning to allow it to keep offering dependable, affordable services to residents.
Throughout his career McCall said he has always focused on remaining up to date with the latest technological innovations. “I’ve always been attracted to new and innovative solutions,” McCall said, continuing that he planned to continuously review systems for possible newer, better alternatives.
“I want to make sure we’re able to serve our citizens really well without it costing them an arm and a leg,” McCall said.
McCall was born in South Dakota and attended Georgetown University before beginning his career in Hungary in the 1990s. He achieved success there, helping to start the curbside recycling program in the capital city of Budapest, before leaving in 2012 after a change in the government.
In addition to Welch, McCall credited the larger group working in Bay City, saying “we’ve assembled a great team of people both volunteering with and working for the city.”
McCall will assume the role of city manager on July 1, and said that he is looking forward to an interesting transition and grateful to have found an opportunity to continue his career on the Oregon Coast.
“I’m really happy to have gained the trust of the committee and the community and I’m really excited to move forward with this and glad I was able to find a good match here locally,” McCall said.
