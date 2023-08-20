The Board of the Tillamook Fire District voted to hire interim Chief Jeff McBrayer on a permanent basis at their meeting on August 8.
McBrayer took over as chief in May following the resignation of former Chief Daren Bement, having served as a volunteer with the district previously.
McBrayer brought administrative experience in other fire districts to the role and quickly gained popularity with the volunteer firefighters at the district who urged the board to hire McBrayer at their June meeting.
The move was approved with three aye votes, with Directors Brian Cameron, Leonard Ingles and Chris Kell voting in favor, while Director Allen Burris abstained. Director Aaron Burris was absent from the meeting.
