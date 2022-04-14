Aubrey Olson is running unopposed to replace longtime seat holder, William Porter as the Tillamook County District Attorney.
Olson’s long-term goals: To protect and uphold citizens’ rights, to continue to seek justice for victims of crime and to improve and progress along the way.
According to Olson the primary objective of any District Attorney is to hold criminal offenders accountable for their actions. “The most vulnerable in our community, who are victimized, deserve to be part of the solution, communicated to with respect, and as closely as possible, made whole for the harm done to them,” she said.
Olson’s short-term goals: To recruit and retain talented attorneys, to engage with community leaders and citizens, and to ensure efforts from her office meet changing community needs, and to improve collaborative relationships with public safety partners to meet challenges in law enforcement and rising crime.
“First and foremost, I have sworn oaths to uphold and defend the constitutions of the United States and the State of Oregon. This means ensuring that all citizens’ rights are protected and they are treated equally. One of my goals in ensuring those rights are upheld, is to increase the DA’s involvement with law enforcement to inform and train them regarding changes in the law. I plan to take that responsibility to a higher level to ensure our local police are meeting the community’s expectations,” Olson said.
Shawn Blanchard is running unopposed to be reelected as the Tillamook County Treasurer.
Blanchard’s long-term goals: Financial stability through stable revenue sources to ensure mandated and non-mandated services continue and thrive without interruption.
According to Blanchard, during her first term as County Treasurer her office focused on efficiencies while maintaining a high standard for accurate, timely and transparent accounting and reporting of County and constituency funds.
Blanchard’s short-term goals: Employee retention to better provide mandated and non-mandated services to Tillamook County residents.
“I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve the residents of Tillamook County. I am a native of Tillamook County with a background in accounting/finance and the timber/trucking industries,” Blanchard said.
Mary Faith Bell is running for reelection for County Commissioner seat #3.
Bell’s goals: Emergency preparedness in all its forms, from pandemic preparedness to fire and natural disaster preparedness, and cyber crimes preparedness. Helping our communities, businesses and citizens become empowered to survive disasters and to recover from them.
“I have served as your Tillamook County Commissioner since 2019. The difficulties we have faced in the past couple of years of the COVID pandemic, wildfires, floods and a cyberattack have honed my skills of leadership under pressure,” said Bell.
In Bell’s second term she will be looking for opportunities to bring the community together to work on issues we all care about, and to promote unity.
“I believe that we are stronger when we focus on what we have in common and demonstrate our care and compassion for our neighbors,” she said.
Graydon Hallock is running for County Commissioner seat #3.
Hallock’s goals: To get the government working for the residents of Tillamook County, to improve opportunities for small business owners and improve outcomes for families living here by providing safe housing, roads and buildings, to listen and gather input and feedback from the working-class community and work to not impose COVID related restrictions.
“I think my experiences as a businessman, a dairy farmer, a landlord, and a friend to many of those I've met is beneficial in understanding the struggles of our community,” he said, “As a longtime Tillamook county resident that personally has dirty boots, punched a time card and wrote paychecks, I think I can relate to many people of Tillamook County.”
According to Hallock the top two issues facing the county are our county roads/bridges and our lack of housing for families. He thinks Tillamook is behind in looking for development of usable land and thinking outside of the box to come up with new areas of development and infrastructure.
“Our master plan for the county growth is tourism and sustainable economic viability. We need to look and see which directions concerning these issues are most desirable for all involved,” he said.
Governor Kate Brown signed new state legislative maps into law on September 27, 2021. The Oregon State Legislature, House District 32 referred to as the ‘North Coast’ encompasses all of Clatsop County, Tillamook County, and a portion of Columbia County.
Logan Laity is a Democrat running for election to the Oregon State Representatives, District 32.
Laity’s goals: To improve safety and quality of life on the coast, to listen to community needs and find solutions, empower communities by leading in a new way which puts the people first.
Logan has demonstrated his commitment to Tillamook working families by doing the work. He has experience knocking on doors to secure the Oregon Health Plan and has lobbied for the Student Success Act in Salem.
“I am running for the State Legislature because I’ve realized that grassroots organizing is not enough– we need leaders in Salem who support us, and have the political wit to effect real change to improve safety and quality of life for everyone here on the Coast,” he said.
Cyrus Javadi is a Republican running for election to the Oregon State Representatives, District 32.
Javadi’s long-term goals: Work toward a future where our kids graduate from school and are able to get jobs in our communities and want to stay here. Give students the tools to achieve their dreams here in our community. It starts with restoring local control so we can build the future here that is best for us.
According to Javadi, the divide between the right and the left is growing so large. As a small business owner and dentist who loves this community, he believes we can find common sense solutions without abandoning our values.
Javadi’s short-term goals: Work to bridge the divide between rural and urban Oregon, be the leader in Salem who looks at problems with our North Coast perspective, We have many of the same problems—lack of housing, rising prices, worker shortages, and lack of childcare—but solutions look different out here on the coast. Fix highway 6 before installing EV charging stations.
“I’ve never been a politician and I never saw myself running for office, but I believe it’s time for people to step up and to sacrifice for this state and this great country if we want to have a better tomorrow. That’s why I decided to run for the Oregon House of Representatives to serve the North Coast,” he said.
Glenn Gaither is a Republican running for election to the Oregon State Representatives, District 32.
Gaither’s goals: Improve public safety by stopping the source of most of our crime, DRUGS, to fund the student, not the broken system that absorbs over forty percent of the state budget, to make education a choice for everyone, support small businesses, they are the backbone of our economy, lower taxes and regulatory burdens, let citizens create their own wealth without punishing hard work.
“What prompted me to run for the state legislature are all the unsolved problems in Oregon that will only get worse if they are not discussed and dealt with honestly.
My priorities are that we have a free state with an open capitol and the citizens right to engage in their government is not diminished, voices of dissent are not silenced and elections are safe from fraud,” he said.
Members of the Oregon State Senate serve four-year terms if elected will assume office the second Monday in January 2023. Each district of the Oregon State Senate is made up of two districts of the Oregon House of Representatives. Senate District 16 corresponds with Representative Districts 31 and 32 and holds Tillamook, Clatsop, Columbia, Washington and Multnomah Counties.
Melissa Busch is a Democrat running for election to the Oregon State Senate, District 16.
Busch’s long-term goals: Invest in higher education, career technical education, apprenticeship and trade programs to increase opportunities for family-wage jobs, provide needed investments to our essential rural infrastructure, like broadband, water systems and roadways. Secure stable funding for high-quality K-12 education for all children, vocal advocacy for the district and improved coordination between local, state and federal level entities.
Working as a home health nurse in Warren, Oregon Busch meets her patients and their families where they are, in their real, everyday lives.
“I am running because we need a champion who will stand up and fight for the needs of our communities. I know the obstacles that stand in the way of good health and the quality of life everyone deserves,” she said.
Busch’s short-term goals: Fight for all Oregonians to have access to comprehensive, high-quality healthcare, work hard to build more workforce-housing, seek long-term solutions to address homelessness in our communities, fight to address the inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rates for care facilities and in-home care providers, fight to solve the childcare crisis impacting working families, particularly women, and to ease the burdens placed on childcare providers so that they can afford to stay open to support our communities.
According to a statement pulled from her election website, “Melissa cares for her community, no matter their politics, and is dedicated to fighting for the communities of Senate District 16 the same way she does for her patients every day.”
Suzanne Weber is a Republican running for election to the Oregon State Senate, District 16.
Weber’s goals: Improve upon basic infrastructure for communities, make sure there are family wage jobs available, be a voice for our community values putting North Coast priorities first.
“I'm running for the Senate to continue to bring common-sense, independent solutions to the problems we face to Salem. Our problems in rural Northwest Oregon are straightforward, she said.
Weber said she has worked hard in the last 15 months, bringing $40 million of our tax dollars back to rural Northwest Oregon to improve our roads, modernize our water systems and to bring hundreds of family wage jobs to our area. That's money that would have otherwise gone to pet projects in Portland and Salem.
“I started working on solutions even before I took office, I've been incredibly successful in finding those solutions, and I'm excited to keep working hard for our communities in the Oregon Senate,” she said.
This ballot will feature five measures up for vote.
Measure 29-161 “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance” Should Tillamook County officials be prevented from enforcing most state, federal, and local firearm regulations?
Ordinance would prevent Tillamook County and employees from devoting resources or participating in any way in the enforcement of any law of regulation that affects an individual’s right to keep and bear arms, firearm accessories, or ammunition.
Measure 29-163 “5 Year Veteran’s Services Operating Tax” Shall Tillamook County levy a five-year tax of $.07 per $1000.00 assessed value for County Veteran’s Office beginning 07-01-2022?
Funding for Tillamook veteran’s services office to manage a program that makes available direct disability compensation or pension benefits to veterans, hires 3 full time counselors and office specialist.
Measure 29-164 “5 Year Library Operating Levy” Shall Tillamook County continue countywide library operations by levying $.65 per $1,000.00 of assessed value for five years, beginning 2022?
Approval of this levy continues library hours, programs and services in all county libraries. Levy provides 95% total funding – all libraries will close if this fails.
Measure 29-165 “TBCC Construction Bond” Shall Tillamook Bay Community College issue a $14.4 million bond to construct a Healthcare Education Building?
Bond to construct a healthcare education (nursing program) building on existing TBCC land. Oregon legislature approved $8M grant if district can provide matching funds.
Measure 29-162 “5 Year Levy for Bay City Fire Protection” Shall Bay City impose a 5 year fire protection levy for $1.80 per $1,000.00 assessed value beginning 2023-2024?
Approval of this levy would allow the city to continue to provide its citizens with fire protection and emergency response, etc.
