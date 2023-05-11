The Tillamook School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Matthew Ellis to be the district’s new superintendent at a special board meeting on May 1.
Ellis comes to the district from Washington State, where he superintended the Prosser School District most recently, and has signed a contract lasting three years that will begin July 1.
“I am excited about the opportunity to be a part of the Tillamook School District,” Ellis said. He continued, my wife and I “believe in the Tillamook School Board’s mission of insisting that every student have the academic, artistic and social skills necessary to become positive contributors in a changing world.”
Ellis has been an educator since he began teaching in the Grandview School District in Washington in 2008. He entered administration in 2012, becoming the assistant principal of Royal High School in Royal City Washington for a year before serving as principal for three. He then took over superintendent duties of Lind-Ritzville Cooperative Schools from 2016-2018, whence he moved to Prosser.
Ellis’s contract includes a base salary of $175,000 in his first year with the district, increasing to $180,250 and $187,460 in his second and third years. Additionally, he will receive an annual retention bonus of 10%.
“After a very long and thorough selection process, I’m extremely pleased that we have found what I believe to be a solid, proven leader in Matt Ellis,” Tillamook School District Board Vice Chair Jesse Werner said. “He has very clearly demonstrated his unconditional support and compassion for all students and is fully committed to guiding the TSD9 students and staff into reaching their top potential.”
Ellis will take leadership of the district on July 1, assuming control from Interim-Superintendent Jim Mabbott, whom he thanked at the meeting for his stewardship of the district since January. Ellis also thanked his wife, Charlotte, for her support in attending the special meeting and said that he looked forward to using the months before his job begins to start building connections with the Tillamook Community.
The search for a new superintendent was precipitated by the abrupt resignation of the Superintendent Curt Shelley last November. Shelley was the subject of a board investigation prior to his resignation and was given a full year’s pay, $158,656 plus insurance benefits, by the district as severance. Bruce Rhodes took over from Shelley on an interim basis through the end of 2022, before Mabbott arrived in January.
The board worked with Human Capital Enterprises (HCE) on the search for the new superintendent, a process which began in early February. According to a statement released following Ellis’s hiring, the district received 16 applications to fill the position, leading to 10 applicants being interviewed by HCE before six interviewed virtually with the board.
Two finalists from among those six were selected and participated in further interviews with community members, and district staff and students, listening sessions with administrators and a final interview with the board.
“I am excited that we have Matt joining TSD9. His past experiences, proven leadership and commitment to education for all students showed me that he was the right person for the job,” Tillamook School District Board Chair Matt Petty said. “There is no doubt that our leadership will flourish under Matt’s guidance, and in return, our children will have a more enriching education.”
Ellis earned a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Studies at Oregon State University, where he competed on the wrestling team, thrice advancing to the National Collegiate Athletic Association National Championships. After a brief stint coaching wrestling at Stanford University and earning a Master’s of Arts in Teaching from the University of the Cumberlands, he began his career in education in 2008.
“We are not only excited about making the move, but we are also excited about making new friends,” Ellis said.
