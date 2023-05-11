Matthew Ellis

Matthew Ellis

The Tillamook School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Matthew Ellis to be the district’s new superintendent at a special board meeting on May 1.

Ellis comes to the district from Washington State, where he superintended the Prosser School District most recently, and has signed a contract lasting three years that will begin July 1.

