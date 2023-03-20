Jessica Watson

ODFW’s Jessica Watson holds a cabezon caught by volunteer angler Don Sarver during a hook-and-line survey at Cascade Head Marine Reserve.

Oregon’s Marine Reserves Program plans to return to the ports of Garibaldi and Port Orford this spring and fall in the latest installment of this unique way for coastal commercial and recreational fishers to help fuel scientific research in the state’s near-shore waters.

The Marine Preserves Program, administered by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, plans to target the Redfish Rocks Marine Reserve near Port Orford and the Cape Falcon Marine Reserve near Garibaldi during this year’s hook-and-line surveys.

A volunteer-caught lingcod

A volunteer-caught lingcod gets measured before release during a Marine Reserves Program hook-and-line survey.
0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Now that we've sprung forward, are you a fan of Daylight Savings Time?

You voted: