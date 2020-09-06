The Oregon State Marine Board approved 16 boating facility grants for motorized and non-motorized boating access and improvement projects around the state during a special Marine Board meeting held virtually on Aug. 27. This is the first grant cycle to award waterway access permit funding for non-motorized access projects and education programs to encourage safety into this growing activity.
The following grants were approved beginning with the facility owner, the project location and description, funding sources, and total project costs:
• Oregon State Parks: Bullards Beach State Park, Coquille River. The Board approved cost increases for the debris boom with $63,419.34 in state boater funds, combined with $21,139.78 in applicant cash for a cost increase total of $84,559.12.
• Port of Arlington: Port facility, Columbia River. Funding to replace the flush restroom, add showers, expand the parking area, and add paddling access and a staging area. The Board approved $183,695.26 in state boater funds, $95,064.74 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $226,884.00 in applicant match for a project total of $505,644.00.
• Yamhill County: Rogers Landing, Willamette River. Funding to repair the short-term tie-up dock. The Board approved $47,091.00 in state boater funds, combined with $15,697.10 in applicant match for a project total of $62,788.10.
• Bureau of Land Management: Spring Recreation Area, Brownlee Pool of the Snake River for the self-adjusting dock replacement, and guide rail repair. The Board approved $48,950.00 in state boater funds combined with $53,900.00 of applicant match for a project total of $101,900.00.
• Oregon State Parks: Nehalem Bay State Park funding to replace the boarding docks. The Board approved $103,779.00 in state boater funds combined with $33,500.00 of applicant match for a project total of $137,279.00.
• Port of Alsea: Port Marina funding to improve paddling access by installing a kayak dock. The Board approved $28,000.00 in waterway access permit funding, combined with $17,000.00 of applicant match for a project total of $45,000.00.
• Port of Alsea: Port facility funding for paving the gravel parking area. The Board approved $39,750.00 in state boater funds, combined with $13,250.00 in applicant match for a project total of $53,000.00.
• Clatsop County: Westport boating facility located in Westport Slough off the Columbia River. Funding for consultant services for a lift station and other utilities. The Board approved $35,000.00 in state boater funds, $2,500.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $17,939.00 for a project total of $55,439.00.
• Douglas County: Amacher Park on the North Umpqua River. Funding for consultant services and permitting. The Board approved $17,500.00 in state boater funds, $17,500.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $12,693.00 in applicant match for a project total of $47,693.00.
• Port of Garibaldi: Tillamook Bay Crab Harbor and Ghost Hole Floating Restrooms to replace the piling. The Board approved $16,800.00 in state boater funds, combined with $50,400.00 in federal Clean Vessel Act funds and $983.00 in applicant match for a project total of $68,183.00.
• Lower Columbia Estuary Partnership: Funding for hands-on boating and water safety education through 12 canoe trips with an anticipated 240-288 participants from underserved communities. Canoes will be launching from Willamette Park in the Lower Willamette River. The Board approved $22,740.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $11,030.00 of applicant match for a project total of $33,770.00.
• City of Reedsport: Umpqua River, former Bumblebee Cannery site, funding for property acquisition for parking to serve nonmotorized boater using the Bumblebee boat ramp and docks. The Board approved $50,000.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $53,850.00 in applicant match for a project total of $103,850.00.
• City of Estacada: Estacada Lake Shore. Funding to assist with permitting for the future installation of a nonmotorized dock, gangways, nonmotorized boat rental and storage enclosure. The board approved $35,000.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $385,500.00 in applicant match for a project total of $420,500.00.
• Coos County: Tenmile Lake. Funding to replace the gangways for the short-term tie-up dock and multi-use dock. The Board approved $46,282.50 in state boater funds, $28,240.19in waterway access permit funds, combined with $38,438.04 in applicant match for a project total of $112,960.73.
• Coos County: Tenmile Lake. Funding for a kayak launch on a multi-use dock. The Board approved $33,037.54 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $16,143.86 in applicant match for a project total of $49,181.40.
• Vive NW: Funding for 24 informational and multilingual boating and water safety education videos. The Board approved $100,000.00 in waterway access permit funds, combined with $25,000.00 in applicant match for a project total of $125,000.00.
The Cycle Two Boating Facility Grant funding totals equate to $602,267.10 in motorized boating dollars, $412,082.47 in waterway access permit dollars, $50,400.00 in federal Clean Vessel Act funding, $991,933.10 in applicant funding match for a total project value of $2,056,682.35. Cycle Two grant projects are to be completed before June 30, 2021.
“We’d like to thank people who took advantage of the new grant application comment process,” said Janine Belleque, boating facilities manager with the Marine Board. “We received 67 individual comments which were considered by the Board for awarding the grants.”
The Marine Board is directly funded by boaters in the form of motorboat title and registration, non-motorized permit fees, as well as marine fuel taxes. The revenue is returned to boaters in the form of boating facility grants for access, improvements, and education. Each biennium, the agency has three boating facility grant funding cycles.
