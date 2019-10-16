Marie Mills Center will be holding its annual open house from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at their location in Tillamook.
This year’s event celebrates Marie Mills Center’s 50th anniversary serving intellectually and developmentally disabled adults in Tillamook County. This year’s event is in celebration of this milestone and will recognize founders of Marie Mills Center and long time staff. The public is invited to attend. Hors devours will be provided.
Marie Mills Center is located at 1800 Front Street in Tillamook.
