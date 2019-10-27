Marie Mills Center celebrated its 50th anniversary on October 18th. The event celebrated the Center’s past 50 years serving developmentally disabled adults, and honored long time employees Therese Jenck and Patsy Steinbach.
Special recognition was given to Helen Benscheidt, the founder of Marie Mills Center and the aunt of Marie Mills who was the inspiration for the creation of the center 50 years ago. Pictured above left to right is Patsy Steinbach, Therese Jenck, Ron Rush Executive Director of Marie Mills Center, Tom Waud chairman of the Marie Mills Foundation Board, and Helen Benscheidt. The event was joined by 100 guests.
