Marcee Stewart has joined Adventist Health.
Marcee Stewart, Family Nurse Practitioner, has joined Adventist Health. Stewart has joined the teams practicing at Adventist Health Medical Office Pacific City located at 38505 Brooten Rd, Pacific City, OR 97130 and the Adventist Health Medical Office Plaza located at 1100 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141.
Steward received her Master of Science in Nursing, Maryville University, St. Louis, MO. Stewart says, “I take a holistic approach to care, and I enjoy helping patients make informed decisions about their healthcare.” To schedule an appointment to see Marcee Stewart call 503-815-2292.
