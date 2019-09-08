Manzanita Writers’ Series presents “Authors in Conversation” on Saturday, Sep. 21 at 7 p.m. at Hoffman Center for the Arts in Manzanita. Admission is $7.
Join author Deb Vanasse and poet Carrie Ayagaduk Ojanen as they share perspectives from Alaska and indigenous women decolonizing the myth of the frontier. They will share readings from their latest works and discuss how indigenous women and men in Alaska seek to retain their traditions and way of life amid pressure from economic forces, both historically and today.
Carrie Ayagaduk Ojanen is a member of the King Island Native Community, Ugiuvamiut tribe and a Peripheral Poets fellow. She received her MFA from the University of Montana. University of Alaska Press published her first collection of poetry, “Roughly for the North.”
After 36 years in remote Alaska – an isolating but evocative experience that inspires much of her work – Vanasse now lives on Oregon’s north coast. The author of 16 books, she earned a Master of Arts in Humanities from California State University at Dominguez Hills and is an alumnus of the Squaw Valley Writers Workshops. She is the co-founder of the 49 Alaska Writing Center and founder of the author collective Running Fox Books.
Launched in June 2008, the Manzanita Writers’ Series has been dedicated to fostering the local writing community and promoting the area’s literacy and writing programs, as well as brining authors closer to the north coast reading public. The “Authors in Conversation” is a new event in 2019. The goal is to match authors with complementary themes to allow for a broad conversation – along with readings from their books.
