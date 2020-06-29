The City of Manzanita has officially submitted a formal request to the Governor’s office, as of Saturday, June 27, to be added to the list of counties and jurisdictions where people have to wear masks while inside public places.
The letter states on June 22, the City of Manzanita initiated conversations with Jennifer Purcell, North Coast Regional Solutions coordinator, and Sarah Means, South Valley/Mid-Coast Regional Solutions coordinator, in hopes that the city might also be included in the State of Oregon list. On June 24, the city initiated its own local mandatory mask requirement following the state’s guidance. Manzanita is a vacation destination on the North Coast and subject to a large influx of visitors throughout the year, but particularly during the warm summer months.
Many of those visitors arrive from, or travel through, the counties currently under the mandatory face covering guidance. The addition of the Manzanita community to the face mask order will serve to provide notice and emphasis to those traveling to Manzanita of the need to both bring and to wear masks while in Manzanita.
“The City of Manzanita has maintained a strong mask wearing campaign since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the letter reads. “All local businesses require face coverings and our community is in favor of continued efforts to encourage the use of masks. Since Manzanita is the permanent home to many vulnerable retired citizens that both fear for their health and the health of others, we believe in masks, we wear masks, and we encourage all who visit to wear masks. Please help us continue that effort.”
