The Manzanita Budget Committee discussed at a meeting and public hearing Wednesday, May 19, the budget for fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 and to take public comment on proposed uses of State Revenue Sharing. A special council meeting with a public hearing on the budget and adoption by the council is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 23.
A public comment from citizen Gerald Wineinger asked about the city hall expansion fund. He said the spreadsheet shows $113,674 that was transferred from the water fund for 2019-2020 and is still in the current 2020-2021 budget, but not in the new proposed 2021-2022 budget.
“It’s in this year’s current budget but like I told the budget committee and council at the first budget meeting, we’re not going to be making that transfer this year,” Interim City Manager John Kunkel said. “The reason is there has to be a nexus between why you’re taking restricted funds or enterprise funds and moving them to the general fund and we’re already using an indirect cost method to calculate the use of the water department on general fund monies.”
Moving forward, that transfer will not be there in next year’s budget, Kunkel added. Kunkel said the public works director is the principal manager of the water utility and performs the majority of personnel management activities of water utility staff. He added that he does not see a reason for the public works director’s office to be in city hall.
"Regarding the City's overhead compensation for our city manager and assistant city manager from the water fund and also the role that our public works director plays in managing our water utility, citizens can decide for themselves whose conclusions are credible,” Randy Kugler, a citizen and a former city manager, said in a statement. “Is it our city manager who has been doing the job for seven months or the FCS consultant who has never been to Manzanita, admitted that he ‘not intimately familiar with the day to day operations and demands upon the city’s administrative staff’ and who convinced the mayor and council that management responsibilities in Manzanita were similar to those he found in Shelton, Wash.,a city of 10,00)?"
"It was just two years ago that the mayor stated absolutely that the city manager and assistant city manager were entitled to having 50 percent of their respective salaries taken from the water fund,” Kugler added. “It now appears that in reality their management responsibilities are less than half of the 30 percent funding level that the FCS study claimed was justified."
