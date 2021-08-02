Leila Aman was sworn in as city manager of Manzanita on June 1. Since then, she has been learning the job and focusing on connecting with people in the community.
Aman grew up in Portland and graduated from Portland State University. She holds a Masters Degree in Regional Planning from Cornell University. She spent much of her life visiting Manzanita. She would visit relatives in Garibaldi, Bay City and Mohler.
“Manzanita’s always been my second home in a way,” Aman said. “I’ve spent lots of summers and vacations here.”
Aman has worked previously as a community development director for the City of Milwaukie for two years. She oversaw implementation of the affordable housing strategic plan.
“While still at the City of Milwaukie, I was a development manager,” Aman said. “I oversaw all the city’s redevelopment activities.”
Aman said she had led the acquisition of a new city hall in this position. She was the development manager for two years.
“This is a really engaged and active community,” Aman said of Manzanita. “It’s been busy. I’ve been learning a lot. It’s been a lot of information, folks really reaching out.”
The city hall project demonstrates a thoughtful and engaged community in Manzanita who cares about the future of the city, Aman said.
“I think it's an exciting project,” Aman said. “We’re starting to advance that now.”
Through the design process and community engagement, Aman believes the city and its citizens will come together around the right building to construct while following the goals the city set for the project and also being sensitive to the cost side of it.
“I’m looking forward to getting that project kicked off and working with the community to get us to something we can all be really happy about,” Aman said. “Ultimately, I need an office building for folks to work out of.”
Right now, the city is working in a smaller temporary location. The old city hall building was closed for extensive mold. The temporary location, located at 167 S. 5th St., is too small for public meetings. Aman said it is hard for her to have face-to-face meetings with more than two people in that space. The council will discuss how future city council meetings will be held – whether in person, virtually or a hybrid model – during a city council meeting Aug. 4.
Aman came to Manzanita because she was drawn to the sense of community. Aman said her career has been founded on community engagement and livability. During her time as city manager, she hopes to bring folks together around a common vision for the city.
“It’s really important for us to understand how we want to grow as a city and then making that possible through whatever measures we can do,” Aman said.
Aman lives in Manzanita with her husband and their 10-year-old daughter.
“We feel so lucky to be a part of this community and to be in this environment,” Aman said. “It’s just really wonderful.”
Aman said her family has created bonds and connections with neighbors that she never experienced in Portland.
Having grown up in Portland, Aman has the perspective of seeing change happen. She believes there is opportunity for local impact in small towns, as small towns have an opportunity to dig deep into problems.
“Being able to engage in such a deep way with folks to help solve those problems collectively and collaboratively was one of the things that attracted me,” Aman said.
