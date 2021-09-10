At a Manzanita City Council meeting held Wednesday, Sept. 8, Council President Linda Kozlowski responded to a petition submitted to the city in May. The petition, signed by 260 people including residents of the City of Manzanita, formally requested the city provide a remodel option including a cost estimate of the 5,500 square foot former schoolhouse, which sits on the former Underhill Plaza property purchased by the City in 2019 for a new city hall.
Petitioners had requested that the city council add the petition to its agenda. Instead, the city asked that the petition be presented during the public comment portion of the July and August meetings and encouraged residents to provide testimony on the issue during that time. Several residents provided testimony both in support of a remodel and of moving forward with new construction.
The petition was born out of over two years of a public debate about the future city hall. Petitioners believe that the cost of the renovation would be far more economical than new construction. A belief that many feel was reinforced when the city failed to pass a $6.5 million dollar bond measure to fund the new city hall back in November of 2019.
However, in August of 2020 the city council passed a resolution to move forward with new construction – not the renovation – and launched the Manzanita Listens community engagement project. Manzanita Listens was focused on gathering public input to inform the new city hall project, but the assumption of a new building left many residents frustrated and feeling unheard.
The councilors who voted for the August 2020 resolution contend they did the analysis prior to deciding to move forward with new construction. In 2018 the city commissioned a study with WRK, an engineering firm to conduct a structural analysis of the former schoolhouse and to provide a cost estimate for the rehabilitation of the structure. The estimated cost at that time was $1.3 million dollars, a far cry from the $6.5 million dollars that the city went asking for in the bond.
However, that $1.3 million dollar figure only included only structural strengthening, building stabilization and mechanical, electrical and plumbing, and general costs associated with design and construction, which are detailed in the report. The building would also require an upgrade to its occupancy rating, which adds costs, as well as tenant improvements. Adding all of that in the project costs get a lot closer to new construction.
Kozlowski stated in her remarks in response to the petition, “When the cost between renovation and new construction is close, it is critical to consider other factors to evaluate the choice. That includes things like the building’s life span, energy efficiency and technology, long-term maintenance and operational costs. And finally form and function such as optimized site and space plans. With new construction we can design what we need, in the most efficient and cost-effective way, with a renovation we will spend our time trying to figure out how to fit our needs into a space that was not built for us.
“So, to get to the point, we will not conduct a new cost estimate and believe the information we have and the decision that the majority of this council have made are sound and based on good information.”
Kozlowski continued with, “It is also evident after the testimony we have heard since the bond measure failed that we have more in common than we have differences. We have heard you.
“We started with a much larger, more complex building that was intended to serve as a civic center for our community. We had estimated that we would spend a lot more money with a $6.5 million dollar bond measure. You told us very clearly that isn’t what you want. That cost is the number one concern for you, and that a civic center is not what we should focus our resources on. We heard you. And we have listened. What we are now aiming for is a much more modest city office building that can serve as the administrative and public safety headquarters for our city.”
She concluded her remarks by saying, “We need to work together, to move forward and let the work heal the divisions between us. This may mean that some of us must simply disagree and commit. But we must commit, and we must move forward to construct a building that truly reflects our common values for a cost that makes good sense and for a price tag that we can afford.”
The city expects to approve a contract for an owners representative at its next meeting in October. The owners representative will work closely with the city manager and will serve as the city’s construction project manager throughout the design and construction of the project. The next step in the process will be to hire an architect, and construction manager/ general contractor. Design is expected to commence later this year, and the city will be engaging with the community around the design and financing of the project.
