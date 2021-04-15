Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) and Manzanita Police executed a search warrant Tuesday, April 13, at a residence in Manzanita. Ared Dakota Reinke, of Manzanita, was arrested and transported to the Tillamook County Jail.
“We received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force that the upload and transmission of child pornography was occurring at a Manzanita residence,” said TCSO Detective Andy Christopherson.
“Manzanita Police assisted the investigation by performing surveillance and serving the warrant with us and transporting the arrestee to jail,” said TCSO Det. Sgt. Michelle Brewer.
According to detectives, additional child pornography has been located and their investigation is ongoing.
Ared Dakota Reinke was booked into Tillamook County Jail on charges of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree and encouraging child sex abuse in the second degree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.