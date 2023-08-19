Manzanita Quonset Hut

The Quonset hut currently sitting at the Underhill Plaza site where the new city hall will be built.

 Contributed photo

Manzanita’s City Council accepted a $60,000 grant from Business Oregon to help with the remediation of asbestos at the Underhill Plaza site that will house the new city hall and police station at their August 9 meeting.

The council also discussed implementing a dark sky ordinance in the city and was updated on ongoing work to build a new emergency water intertie with Nehalem.

