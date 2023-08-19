Manzanita’s City Council accepted a $60,000 grant from Business Oregon to help with the remediation of asbestos at the Underhill Plaza site that will house the new city hall and police station at their August 9 meeting.
The council also discussed implementing a dark sky ordinance in the city and was updated on ongoing work to build a new emergency water intertie with Nehalem.
The Business Oregon grant came from that organization’s brownfields grant program, aimed at remediating hazardous material concerns at disused properties to allow their redevelopment. The $60,000 will help to defray the $250,000 needed to properly address the asbestos in the old school and Quonset hut at Underhill Plaza and demolish them to make way for the new city hall and police station. The entire city hall and police station project carries an estimated price tag of $5.8 million and will be financed through a special public works fund loan.
Council also approved the application for the annual Muttzanita Parade and fundraiser, which will take place on September 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Manzanita Police Sergeant Mike Sims joined the council for a discussion about expanding the city’s dark sky program. Currently, only short-term rental (STR) properties in the city are regulated in their outdoor lighting, but the council signaled a desire to expand those regulations to all properties.
Regulations for STRs require that exterior lights face downward and be shielded, turned off when not in use and not left on for more than 12 hours. Security floodlights must be on motion detectors and are not allowed to shine on adjacent houses.
Sims said that he recommended expanding the ordinance but that the council would need to consider how to handle landscape lighting and Christmas lights, which are not addressed in the STR ordinance.
Sims also discussed enforcement, saying that he had spoken to Cannon Beach’s code enforcement officer who is tasked with enforcing a similar ordinance. According to Sims, the Cannon Beach officer said that she had had success in working with property owners to address violations of the ordinance by suggesting fixes that were usually implemented.
Councilors asked for City Manager Leila Aman to bring a draft ordinance to their September work session after researching ways to address landscape and Christmas lighting. Sims also suggested that a grace period of two years be offered for existing lighting to be brought into compliance with the new ordinance.
Public Works Director Dan Weitzel then updated the council on work being done to build a new emergency water intertie with Nehalem.
An intertie already exists between the cities near the Covenant Church on Highway 101, but it is aging, with a broken valve, no meter and asbestos concrete on both sides. Owing to the deteriorating state of that intertie, the staff of both cities located an alternate location for a new intertie at the Promenade and Seamount Way.
Weitzel said that the construction of a new tie would be more efficient and cost effective by avoiding work in the Highway 101 right of way.
The city of Nehalem is paying for work on a memorandum of understanding to establish terms for the new intertie before design and engineering work begins. Weitzel said that the intertie will only be used for emergency situations, which must be registered with the state, and that Nehalem was not interested in purchasing water in bulk.
Weitzel also said that Manzanita’s water situation was stable with plenty of water in the city’s wells, despite well-below average rainfall this year.
“Our wells are sitting well,” Weitzel quipped.
