Planning for a new city hall at Underhill Plaza will include the demolition of both the school building and Quonset hut on the site, following a unanimous decision by Manzanita’s City Council on February 15.
The decision came after investigation by project architects and engineers revealed that the costs of upgrading the structure to anything more than storage would be high and its usefulness as a storage structure would be limited.
Jessie Steiger, the project manager for the new city hall, told the council that studies carried out by the Klosh Group and Bearing Architects in January at the council’s direction had shown that rehabilitating the structure would cost a minimum of between $500,000 and $600,000. That minimum figure would only pay for repairs to the hut that would allow it to serve as a 3,200 square foot storage space for the city.
Steiger said that the structure would not be suitable for housing emergency supplies due to its foundation. She also said that work to turn the Quonset hut into any other sort of gathering space or usable facility would require at least double the budget.
She noted that building a similarly sized storage space would cost significantly more than rehabilitating the structure.
Councilmembers said that while the city needed additional storage space, most of the need was for emergency supply and equipment storage.
Several councilmembers inquired about the possibility of using transient lodging tax dollars to fund a more complete rehabilitation of the building. City Manager Leila Aman said that was a possibility but that investigating and moving forward in that direction would take time, delaying the current city hall planning process.
The council voted to proceed with the first phase of the project with a plan to demolish the Quonset hut and school, which will complete the 30% planning and design phase of the project.
Both structures need to be demolished whether the council approves moving the city hall project moving forward after recent studies revealed friable asbestos in both buildings. Demolition of the Quonset hut will cost around $30,000, while the school’s will cost around $45,000.
Aman also gave the council more in-depth information about the landslide and tsunami risks at the Underhill Plaza site.
A 2018 landslide risk assessment had indicated that the site was at risk and council had asked for more information.
Aman consulted with an outside expert who referred to the more detailed and accurate map maintained by the state. That map revealed that the Underhill Plaza site was outside of slide zones.
Aman had also investigated the site’s tsunami susceptibility at council’s direction and found that it lay outside of both the zone that would require special building design and the evacuation zone.
