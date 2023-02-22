City of Manzanita

Planning for a new city hall at Underhill Plaza will include the demolition of both the school building and Quonset hut on the site, following a unanimous decision by Manzanita’s City Council on February 15.

The decision came after investigation by project architects and engineers revealed that the costs of upgrading the structure to anything more than storage would be high and its usefulness as a storage structure would be limited.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted: