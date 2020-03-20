There is no higher priority for Manzanita Public Works than protecting the drinking water system. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the COVID-19 virus has not been detected in drinking water. They have also communicated that water treatment methods that use chlorine, such as the City of Manzanita’s process should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.
Mayor Mike Scott declared an official state of emergency Wednesday, March 18, for the City of Manzanita. The state of emergency declaration provides the city manager, Cynthia Alamillo, with the latitude to coordinate an effective response by redirecting funding for emergency use as needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Following the Nehalem Bay State Park closure, the City of Manzanita will be closing the City Park located at 280 Pacific St, until April 1.
Currently, the public restrooms at the Visitor Center and 5th St are open and are being cleaned three times a day. Public Works staff are taking precautionary health measures including using face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
The Manzanita Public Works Department office located at 1090 Oak St, will be closed to walk-in traffic and open only by appointment or for urgent business.
The Manzanita Public Works commits to staying up to date with recommendations from the CDC, State of Oregon, and EPA in order to protect the public and employees and we will be providing updates as information changes.
