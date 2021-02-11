The city of Manzanita conducted a survey in November and December regarding the city’s new city hall project. Manzanita City Council discussed updates during a city council meeting Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Council President Linda Kozlowski said the next phase of the project is to take the information obtained from the survey and take it to the citizens of Manzanita.
“The issues we’re really focusing on primarily are funding and funding options,” Kozlowski said. “What does the community see as a good funding model and what are the pros and cons.”
The other issue the city is focusing on is emergency preparedness. This includes an emergency operations center at city hall. It would be the utilization of the police area and additional resources.
“An operation that [impacts] just the city of Manzanita would be managed out at that function,” Kozlowski said. “It’s not a heavy expense. It’s essentially taking what is already there and expanding it slightly so it can be utilized as an emergency operations center.”
Kozlowski said the other area discussed was mass care, which is the food, water, shelter and medical supplies for individuals in a shelter or assembly area.
“That’s a work in progress,” Kozlowski said. “That has nothing really to do with the funding of the city hall.”
The funding alone will take years before mass care is set up, Kozlowski added.
Kozlowksi said the city relies on Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue for regional emergencies. For emergencies in Manzanita, citizens often go to city hall when they do not know what to do.
“The focus groups are going to be talking about that [and] getting information from the community,” Kozlowski said. “The next step will be to go to public meetings.”
Kozlowksi said there will be public meetings in March that will involve discussions with a broader group of people in the community. After these meetings, Kozlowski hopes they can come to city council with a recommendation for funding for the new city hall. The city hopes to have an idea of how much they have available to spend for the project in April.
“We’ll then go to architects and put designs together,” Kozlowski said. “We’ll again take public input.”
Kozlowski added that she expects any city hall plans discussed will be scalable, with room to grow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.