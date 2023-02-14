Manzanita’s City Council approved funding for additional investigatory work for the new city hall project and heard reports on multiple projects and ordinances on February 8.
Mayor Deb Simmons also made three appointments to the planning commission, after rejecting the recommendations of a selection committee in January, drawing the ire of other councilors.
Simmons named John Collier and Thomas Crist to four-year terms on the commission and Frank Squillo to a two-year term. She apologized to the candidates whose names had been advanced and rejected in January.
At the time, Simmons expressed misgivings about the search committee’s process and said she wanted to review the candidates herself.
The mayor holds sole discretion over committee appointments, per the city’s charter, so despite objections from council members, the search was reopened.
Simmons said that she had since reviewed all submitted applications, discussed the interviews that had taken place with committee members and interviewed those candidates who had not been previously.
Concurrently, the council reviewed the process for appointing committee members, adopting finalized updates to that process at the February 8 meeting. That process had been implemented in August 2022, specifically for the planning commission search.
After Simmons made the appointments, Councilmembers Jenna Edginton, who served on the selection committee, and Jerry Spegman expressed concerns about Simmons’s handling of the matter.
Edginton said that the mayor had never detailed her concerns about the process used by the committee. She said that the updated process did not differ substantially from the one it replaced and would not have led to different appointment recommendations.
Spegman said that he was concerned that the mayor had neglected to speak with her predecessor about the process, instead opting to seek advice from mayors of other cities.
Both were displeased with the embarrassment caused to applicants and time wasted by search committee members.
Edginton said that the process had been designed expressly to prevent the appearance of mayoral cronyism in appointments and that this imbroglio had drawn concern from community members.
The updates to the search process for future selection committees are interviews and rankings of all qualified candidates, rather than a short list, the posting of applications to the city’s website and the inclusion of two city councilmembers on the search committee.
The new procedure will apply to all committee searches, except those for the budget committee, which are regulated by state law.
In addition to those updates, the council approved budget increases to pay for expanded investigatory work at the school site designated for the proposed new city hall.
At a special meeting on January 18, the council directed Bearing Architecture and Klosh Group, the company managing the project, to examine the costs associated with preserving the Quonset hut on the site.
This request came after the project team had recommended demolition of both the school building and Quonset hut after preliminary studies showed they had major asbestos, structural and foundational concerns.
Councilmembers approved $7,000 in additional funding to Bearing and $3,000 to Klosh to complete the work.
City Manager Leila Aman sought approval and was granted funds for contracts with two outside contracting firms. 3J Consulting will be consulted on work related to city planning, for an amount not to exceed $150,000 this year, while Grand Peak Consulting will provide $10,000 in accounting support.
Aman explained that Manzanita’s small city staff meant the city needed to rely on outside consultants to achieve efficient operations.
Aman also updated the council on proposed system development charges increases.
After council approved fee increases at the last meeting, Aman and the city’s attorney discovered that the code required a methodology be used to update the charges. However, the code did not provide that methodology.
Aman said that she was working on drafting methodology to allow the increases to proceed, but that it would require the adoption of a new ordinance.
In anticipation of the ordinance, Aman began public noticing in early February, but the requisite notice period will push the hear for the new ordinance to the council’s June meeting.
The council also received an update on the in-development transportation system plan (TSP) for Manzanita, Wheeler and Nehalem.
Kara Hall from Fehr and Peers, the firm that has been helping the cities with the plan, detailed the first draft that they have developed.
The TSP will contain an inventory of the cities’ joint transportation infrastructure and list of projects needed to upgrade and update it moving forward. Having an updated plan will allow the city to qualify for new grant opportunities to expand funding for transportation needs.
Hall said that the firm has completed its first draft after receiving much public feedback. They are now ready to receive further comment from the council, planning commission and public ahead of final adoption in the summer.
The draft TSP identified upgrading pedestrian and bike infrastructure and connections between the businesses, beaches and parks of Manzanita, and improving safety on Highway 101 throughout the north county as priorities.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.