City of Manzanita

A special meeting of Manzanita’s budget committee became testy on June 2, as councilors and budget members questioned Mayor Deb Simmons’s decision to publish an editorial about her no vote on budget approval.

The editorial, published on the Tillamook County Pioneer’s website, said that Simmons’s no vote had come because of questions that she had about the city’s fiscal policies and situation that she felt were not addressed in the budget.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite meat to barbeque in the summer?

You voted: