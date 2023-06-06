A special meeting of Manzanita’s budget committee became testy on June 2, as councilors and budget members questioned Mayor Deb Simmons’s decision to publish an editorial about her no vote on budget approval.
The editorial, published on the Tillamook County Pioneer’s website, said that Simmons’s no vote had come because of questions that she had about the city’s fiscal policies and situation that she felt were not addressed in the budget.
Simmons has raised questions since her assumption of office in January about the city’s overhead funding allocation model, which allows the city to fund most of its budget from water revenues. She also criticized past councils’ lack of follow through on capital projects in the city and failure to raise utility rates, issues which she said she hoped the budget committee could help to direct the council on. Simmons was the only no vote against nine ayes for recommending approval of the budget to council in May.
Budget Committee Members Kathryn Stock and Chip Greening said that the request for policy direction fell outside of the budget committee’s purview. They also said that the writing the editorial and raising questions whose answers were available to the mayor instead of bringing them up at prior budget meetings was in poor form.
They also took exception to the mayor’s inclusion of the shortcomings of past city administrations, who had failed to raise the water rate or complete capital projects, in her reasons for voting no. Budget Committee Member David Dillon also noted that the committee had recommended those actions to past councils but action had not been taken.
The budget committee members all agreed that the budget vote was not the place to protest policy issues that fell under the purview of the city council, of which Simmons is a member.
Simmons said that the no vote had been on behalf of citizens of Manzanita who shared her concerns about the budget. She said that it was not necessary in a democracy to have unanimity and that she had voted her conscience.
City Councilors Jerry Spegman, Linda Kozlowski and Jenna Edginton all voiced their frustration at that decision, which they said was part of a theme of hesitancy to work with other councilors by the mayor throughout her young tenure.
Spegman said that Simmons’s failure to bring the policy issues up to the council reflected a lack of understanding of her duties and the procedural processes of city government. He also noted that many of the complaints were in the process of being addressed by City Manager Leila Aman and staff.
Kozlowski then read a prepared statement, that said that the mayor’s publication of the editorial without consultation with the city council represented a breach of rules under the city’s charter. She said that she was deeply disappointed with the situation and asked Simmons to please improve her working relationship with the other councilors.
Simmons said that she was sorry if she had raised her complaints in an inappropriate forum and said that she would like to have a discussion soon about her frayed relationships with the councilors and how to mend them, suggesting an executive session.
Kozlowski said that she felt the discussion should be had in a public meeting, to which Simmons assented, bringing the meeting to a close.
