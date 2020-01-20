Tillamook County Communications District 911 received a call from a boater in distress in Netarts Bay at 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20. The lone occupant, a 72-year-old male from Manzanita, was pulling crab pots while not under power in an 18-foot Alumaweld Stryker in rough waters when he was washed up and became grounded on the sandbar and was taking on water.
According to the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, before rescuers could get to the vessel, it capsized, throwing the boater into the water, who was wearing a personal floatation device.
The Sheriff’s Office, along with Netarts Oceanside Fire Rescue and the US Coast Guard, responded and launched rescue craft. Netarts Oceanside Fire had four individuals on two jet skis. They were the first on scene and had lost sight of the boater initially but were able to locate and remove the boater from the water to shore. Division Chief James McCamman said waves were 10-12 feet high.
McCamman said he presumes the man was dealing with hypothermia as he was in the water for half an hour but was conscious and alert at the time of rescue. The man was pulled from the water at 1:45 p.m.
The man was transferred to ambulance and transported to Tillamook Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor environmental related injuries.
The vessel remains precariously capsized and grounded on the sandbar at this time due to unsafe weather as the U.S. Coast Guard makes plans for its recovery.
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office assisted Netarts Oceanside Fire Rescue, Adventist Health Ambulance, U.S. Coast Guard, Oregon State Police and Tillamook 911.
