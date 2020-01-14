The Hoffman Center of the Arts will be hosting a Vigil of Compassion and Mourning at 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the center located at 594 Laneda Ave. The coastal community is invited to gather together and hold space for the family lost to the sea this past weekend in Falcon Cove.
After a few brief words offered by a memorial celebrant, the darkened room will be illuminated with gentle light as everyone gathers in silence, and then the lights will be raised in conclusion. The public is welcome to stay, gather and connect with each other after the ceremony, up until 6 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to join. No open flames are allowed in the building. Although it is not expected, you are encouraged to bring an alternative lighting source such as battery-operated candles, small flashlights or just your cell phone.
Emergency services responded to the Falcon Cove area, near the county line of Clatsop County and Tillamook County, at 12:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, for three people that had been swept into the ocean.
Oregon State Police said an adult man was holding two children, 7-year-old Lola Stiles and 4-year-old William Stiles, on the shore and they were all swept into the ocean by a wave. The man and father of the two children has been identified as Jeremy Stiles, 47, from Portland. A GoFundMe page created by the family said the three were walking on a beach trail when a sneaker wave creeped up and pulled them out to sea.
“Lola was pronounced dead at the hospital, William’s body has not yet been recovered and Jeremy is recovering from hypothermia at Seaside Hospital,” the GoFundMe page said. “The Stiles/Romaine families want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers and especially the support of the first responders and Coast Guard during this horrific tragedy for our family.”
