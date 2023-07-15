Manzanita’s City Council approved a water rate increase at their meeting on July 5, the city’s first in nearly a decade.
The council also denied an application to close Laneda Avenue for a music festival in August and approved a contract for asbestos remediation work at Underhill Plaza.
The water rate increase was the first in the city since 2014, after previous councils declined to assess and adjust the rate every three years, as directed by ordinance. The long delay in rate adjustments means that they will raise significantly, with the base residential rate rising from $39.50 to $47.56, while the new commercial base rate will be $57.07.
G2 Consultants were awarded a $39,000 contract to design the abatement procedure for the disused school building and Quonset hut at Underhill Plaza. The abatement itself will be completed by a separate contractor and is part of the prep work necessary to build a new city hall at the site, as approved by the council in June.
Police Chief Erik Harth also debriefed the council on law enforcement activity on the Fourth of July. Harth said that several groups of students from southeast Portland had come to Manzanita for the holiday and caused minor disturbances. Harth noted that the students had been staying at vacation homes, rather than short-term rental properties.
Harth also bemoaned the difficulty of enforcing the city’s anti-fireworks ordinance, noting that it was nearly impossible to catch all those illegally detonating fireworks, especially when considering the amount of time writing citations consumed.
The decision to decline an application for the Shipwrecked music festival to take place on Laneda Avenue on August 12 was unanimously denied by the council. The Sand Dollar Pub had requested to shut the Laneda Avenue from noon to 6 p.m. for a music festival. Councilors said that the closure would have a large impact on other businesses and that they saw no compelling civic interest in the festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.