Manzanita’s new city council delayed decisions on several issues on January 4, expressing wariness about their predecessors’ committee selection process and asking city staff for more information on several items.
The council gave final approval to a $1.6 million improvement of Dorcas Avenue to be complete by Advanced Excavation Inc. of Nehalem.
The project is expected to take about six months and all the funding is coming from the city’s budget.
Judge Larry Blake of Manzanita’s Municipal Court swore in Mayor Deb Simmons and Councilors Linda Kozlowski and Brad Mayerle at the beginning of the meeting.
“I am here with a commitment to action,” Simmons said after being sworn in and thanking her predecessor, the retiring Mike Scott.
After electing Kozlowski Council President by a unanimous vote, the council moved into the meeting’s business with the consideration of returning to in-person meetings.
City Manager Leila Aman presented a report to the council that said it would cost around $750 monthly, or $9,000 annually to return to in-person meetings.
Those costs stem from the city’s current lack of a city hall with council chamber, necessitating the rental of the Pine Grove Community House for public meetings.
Additional funds would need to be allocated for staff time to maintain Zoom and YouTube livestreaming capabilities for the meetings.
All six other cities in Tillamook County have returned to in-person meetings but Manzanita councilors remained reticent to commit to doing so.
Each of the councilors said that with Covid case numbers high after the holidays, they were hesitant to meet in person.
They said they might be willing to begin in March if numbers trend downward and postponed a decision until their February meeting.
Council then heard a presentation on the ongoing stormwater system development charges assessment from Shawn Koorn from HDR Engineering.
The assessment will lead to an update in charges that newly constructed buildings in the city pay to be connected to the water system.
Those charges aim to equalize the cost burden for system upgrades that have been paid for by existing users over the years.
The fee for stormwater system development was last updated in the 1990s and stands at $174.
The ongoing assessment will be suggesting an almost tenfold increase in that fee to $1,700 for a 5,000 square foot lot, with larger lots paying more in direct proportion to their size.
HDR Engineering will be bringing the final report to council at their February meeting where they will vote on the fee increase.
Following the storm water presentation, the council moved on to consider appointments to the planning commission.
A search committee had put forth recommendations for three empty spots after going through a lengthy application and review process in 2022.
But Mayor Simmons, who must give final approval for the appointments, took issue with that process.
She said that she had misgivings about the conduct of search committee member and Councilor Jenna Edginton, as well as Aman, who Simmons felt had interjected her opinion in the process.
Simmons flatly rejected the search committee’s nominations, saying that her review of the applicants using the same decision matrix had led to different candidates.
She said that she favored reopening consideration of all 12 applicants and letting the newly seated council review them and offer its own recommendations.
Planning Commission Chair Karen Reddick Yurka who had led the search committee and was at the meeting was taken aback by this proposal from the new mayor.
Yurka said that after spending many hours working on the selection process at the direction of elected officials, the abrupt about-face was insulting to the committee members and their nominees.
Edginton concurred with Yurka and Kozlowski added that delaying the appointments would continue to leave an important government body shorthanded.
Aman said that while Simmons will make the final decision, the city’s charter required a process be followed to evaluate applicants and that doing so would take at least two meetings.
Simmons said that the delay was unavoidable due to the discrepancies in the search committee’s procedure, which she said had also been noted by the Oregon Mayors’ Association.
She said that she would add discussion of search criteria to the city council’s work session in the second week of January and begin the mandated process to reevaluate applicants.
Finally, the council approved criteria for the search for new budget committee members and adjourned.
