Manzanita Quonset hut slated for demolition

The former school building and Quonset hut will be demolished at the price tag of $75,000, the council could approve building a new City Hall on the site, but those plans are still pending.

Manzanita’s City Council heard a presentation about different financing options available for the proposed new city hall project at a meeting on March 27.

City Manager Leila Aman discussed the different options available to the council to fund the project, before fielding questions. 

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What is your favorite Easter tradition?

You voted: