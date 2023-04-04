Manzanita’s City Council heard a presentation about different financing options available for the proposed new city hall project at a meeting on March 27.
City Manager Leila Aman discussed the different options available to the council to fund the project, before fielding questions.
Aman started the presentation with a review of the estimated budget of the project. The total cost of the project is estimated at $5.8 million, with $3.6 million of that going towards hard costs, $1.3 million to soft costs and the rest dedicated to a $755,000 contingency.
Before discussing finance options, Aman gave the councilors a quick review of other big-ticket projects that the city needs to complete over the next ten years. By far the biggest project is a $15 million reservoir and holding tank replacement, with all the other water and road projects totaling an estimated price tag of $10.5 million over the next decade.
Aman said that the reservoir and tank project was likely to receive grant funding to pay for the bulk of its cost. She said that the city was in a good position to pay for the rest of the infrastructure projects over the next ten years.
Aman then delved into options for paying for the new city hall project. She said that the city was unlikely to receive grants for the project because of its high median income. That leaves the council with two main options for financing the project, debt or a levy.
Aman said that she will be recommending that city raise $3.5 million of the project’s cost through one of these two methods. The remainder of the funding for the project will come from the sale of the Old City Hall, the general fund, building fund and transient lodging tax dollars. The city has already spent $280,000 on the project.
Manzanita’s general fund, which sees the bulk of its revenue come from transient lodging taxes paid by visitors, could support the debt service required to build the city hall, according to Aman. A levy would require voter approval in a November election and be assessed to property tax owners.
Aman said that the loan process would be significantly quicker than the voter-approved levy option, taking around six months to put together a financing package. With that option, Aman said the project would be completed in early 2025, with the levy process adding three to six months to that timetable.
The debt option would place the bulk of the cost of the project on tourists by servicing the debt with transient lodging tax dollars, whereas a levy would place the burden on Manzanita property owners.
The next decision facing the council is whether to proceed to phase two of the projects, which would cost around $430,000. Phase two would take the project through the end of the design phase and the council will decide whether to proceed at their meeting on May 3. Aman said she has funds set aside to pay for phase two in next year’s budget.
If the council decides to proceed with the second phase, it will then begin more detailed discussions about the funding possibilities. The deadline for putting a levy on the November ballot is in August, so a decision would need to be made by then.
Regardless the council’s decision on proceeding with the project, both the school building and World War II Quonset hut that stand on the site must be demolished because of asbestos concerns. The demolition will cost around $250,000.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.