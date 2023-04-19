Manzanita’s City Council approved the hiring of a new short-term rental code enforcement officer and police sergeant at their meeting on April 5.
They also updated the city’s ordinances regulating camping on city property and greenlit a $20,000 grant to promote offseason tourism.
The new short-term rental code enforcement officer will be charged with enforcing quality of life regulations on short-term rental properties in the city, such as noise and parking restrictions. The officer will also be tasked with performing outreach to property owners and community members during the offseason to help streamline compliance and safety. The officer will wear an official city uniform and make between $55,000 and $66,000 annually.
Police Chief Erik Harth said that the new officer will work primarily during the day. Harth hopes the public will feel more comfortable contacting the department with smaller complaints knowing there is a staffer dedicated to responding to them. He said that the department would still have resources available at night to respond to complaints.
Harth also spoke in favor of adding a new sergeant position to the police force, saying that he needed to begin training a successor for when he retires. He said that he believed an internal candidate might compoete for the position, speaking highly of the two officers on his force, both of whom have been with the city for more than a decade. The new sergeant will make between $80,000 and $97,000.
The city will begin the recruitment process for both positions soon and they will start work in July, after the new fiscal year begins. Both salaries are accounted for in the city’s upcoming budget.
The council also unanimously approved a 6% cost of living adjustment for city employees.
Updates to the city’s public camping ordinances were necessitated by a series of new state laws dictating cities’ regulatory capabilities.
No camping will be allowed on city property between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. and during overnight hours it will only be allowed in certain locations, like the parking lot across the street from the police department and an area near the public works facility.
The new offseason tourism grant was approved as part of a contract renewal for staffing services with the Tillamook Coast Visitors Association (TCVA) for Manzanita’s visitors center. TCVA manages the contract for the center’s staffer and will administer the new $20,000 grant that will be available to businesses and charitable organizations to promote events between September 15 and May 15.
Nan Devlin, TCVA’s Executive Director, said that in addition to the new grant and visitors center staffing services, her organization is also working to develop a destination management plan for Manzanita.
They have gathered community feedback for the destination management plan and identified adding more signage to assist with wayfinding as the community’s top priority. Community members said that they wanted to see more signage directing visitors to parking as well as interpretative signs to share community values.
Devlin said that TCVA has experience implementing wayfinding programs, having recently completed one in Rockaway Beach, and the program will be paid for by county transient lodging tax dollars. She said that there will be a public meeting to gather further feedback about the signs before designs are created and signs are made. She noted that the signs would be specifically designed to withstand the coastal environment for a minimum of 20 years.
The council unanimously approved a permit for the farmer’s market, which will return for its 15th year. Kendra Hall, who helps run the market, said that the market accepted supplemental nutrition assistance program vouchers and by working with the Double Up Food Bucks Program had been able to deliver more than $8,000 of food to residents facing food insecurity.
The council also unanimously endorsed the upcoming bond request from the Nehalem Bay Health District to finance a new pharmacy and clinic in Wheeler and upgrade its existing facilities.
