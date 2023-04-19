City of Manzanita

Manzanita’s City Council approved the hiring of a new short-term rental code enforcement officer and police sergeant at their meeting on April 5. 

They also updated the city’s ordinances regulating camping on city property and greenlit a $20,000 grant to promote offseason tourism. 

