City of Manzanita

Manzanita’s City Council approved the application for a new hotel development at the corner of Dorcas Lane and Classic Street on July 28, reversing the planning commission’s June denial.

The development will have 24 units, with a mix of cabins, micro-cabins and hotel rooms, after the developer agreed to reduce the number of units to avoid the need to include a park in the project.

