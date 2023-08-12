Manzanita’s City Council approved the application for a new hotel development at the corner of Dorcas Lane and Classic Street on July 28, reversing the planning commission’s June denial.
The development will have 24 units, with a mix of cabins, micro-cabins and hotel rooms, after the developer agreed to reduce the number of units to avoid the need to include a park in the project.
The application had been remanded to the city after the decision to reject the initial application was appealed to Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA). The rejection centered around disagreements between the city and developer over whether hotel rooms qualified as dwelling units and, if they did, whether the proposed development met density standard requirements.
Manzanita’s building code allows for 6.5 units per acre outright, or 13 units per acre if the developer dedicates 40% of the development to either a park or golf course.
The developer contended that even if the hotel rooms qualified as dwelling units and triggered the density standard, the development as proposed met the 40% minimum. The planning commission found in June that the rooms did qualify as dwelling units but that the proposed development had not met the park or golf course requirement. The commission said that the proposed green space did not amount to a park, as much of it comprised a narrow strip immediately adjacent to the road.
The commission also found that the project would have negative impacts on traffic in the area and rejected the application on that basis as well.
City council’s review of the decision began on July 26, with a lengthy meeting to hear presentations from proponents and opponents of the project.
At that meeting, the lawyer for the developer said that the planning commission had erred when determining that the green spaces were not a park, as they used no objective standard to make that determination. He also pointed to a traffic study commissioned by the applicant and completed with the involvement of city staff, that showed the project would not have an unacceptable impact on traffic.
Opposition to the application was led by the Oregon Coast Alliance and joined by a handful of residents. These opponents said that the hotel would have an impact on traffic in the area and that they did not want to see the development in a residential neighborhood.
When the hearing resumed on the 28th, councilors began their deliberations. Only Council President Linda Koslowski and Councilor Jerry Spegman participated in the deliberations process, as both Mayor Deb Simmons and Councilor Brad Mayerle recused themselves from the proceedings due to their participation in public meetings opposing the project prior to their elections.
However, with the recent resignation of Councilor Jenna Edginton, Mayerle and Simmons were called on to vote on the application because of the need for a three-vote majority on a decision. The city’s counsel explained that this step was allowed for under Oregon’s “rule of necessity,” which permits recused officials to vote on matters when their vote is needed to reach a decision.
As discussions began between Koslowski and Spegman, it became clear that they tended to agree with the planning commission’s findings that the hotel rooms qualified as dwelling units. They were similarly skeptical that the proposed configuration would meet the 40% park or golf course requirement.
At that point, the project’s developer, Vito Cerelli, volunteered that he would be willing to reduce the number of rooms in the development from 34 to 25 to avoid triggering the park requirement for increased density.
The city’s attorney said that the city could accept this proposal and approve the application with the condition that it be built with a similar layout but a complying number of units.
Councilors voted to approve the application with 24 units, a number which Cerelli accepted. They also overturned the planning commission’s finding that the project would add too much traffic to the area.
Spegman and Koslowski both said that they appreciated the commission’s work but that no additional evidence about traffic impacts had been presented since the LUBA remand, leaving them to rely on the applicant’s study. They also noted that they had agreed with the commission’s determination on the parks question but that the applicant’s voluntary unit reduction had rendered the question moot.
