Manzanita’s City Council appointed Kathryn Stock to fill the council seat left vacant by Jenna Edginton’s July resignation on September 7, before Councilor Brad Mayerle announced his resignation from the council at the end of the meeting.
Mayerle’s resignation took effect on September 7, and was precipitated by his decision to list his Manzanita home for sale and move out of the city.
The council interviewed five applicants for the open council position early in the meeting, asking each of the interested parties five questions, then voted 3-1 on a secret ballot to appoint Stock to fill the seat through the end of 2024.
Stock has lived in Manzanita full time for six years and served on the city’s budget committee since 2020. In her application to the council, Stock said that she was interested in helping Manzanita to navigate the growth that is currently taking place in the city. Stock said that she would endeavor to listen and learn when examining issues, using her best judgment to make decisions.
The council also voted to approve an increase in stormwater system development charges, which had been set at $174 since their establishment in 1991. After an in-depth study into the charge, the council unanimously voted to increase the charge to $1,669.
The council named September Emergency Preparedness Month in Manzanita and gave the city’s official recognition to the freedom flag of the Vietnamese community in America.
Finally, the council approved an event permit for the Manzanita Farmer’s Market to hold am end-of-season, thank-you event for vendors and staff on October 13, at Underhill Plaza.
