City of Manzanita

Manzanita’s City Council appointed Kathryn Stock to fill the council seat left vacant by Jenna Edginton’s July resignation on September 7, before Councilor Brad Mayerle announced his resignation from the council at the end of the meeting.

Mayerle’s resignation took effect on September 7, and was precipitated by his decision to list his Manzanita home for sale and move out of the city.

0
0
0
0
0


Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

Which Tillamook County event(s) do you plan to attend this weekend?

You voted: