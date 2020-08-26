Manzanita City Council agreed during a special meeting Monday, Aug. 24, to seek an interim city manager and follow the procedure City Manager Cynthia Alamillo outlined for the council. Alamillo submitted her resignation on Aug. 13.
Alamillo said it was a difficult decision but resigning was the right thing for her.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has required me to reexamine my priorities and after a 10-year absence, I want to return to my family in El Paso, Texas,” Alamillo wrote in her resignation letter. “I deeply appreciate the opportunity to serve the City of Manzanita.”
City council is now looking to hire a new city manager.
“The city council has to follow procurement to hire a new city manager,” Alamillo said. “My recommendation, because of the timing of everything that’s happening, is that council to hire an interim city manager.”
The process for this is the same as hiring a permanent city manager. The interim would continue the day-to-day operations of the city.
Mayor Mike Scott said hiring a permanent city manager could be an issue because of the uncertainty regarding building new facilities for the staff, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the upcoming November election. Going the interim route, it can be for an unspecified time determined by the council.
“I would envision we’re talking 4-6 months, which is going to take us to January, March time frame,” Scott said. “I know of at least five individuals who are interested in the interim job.”
Councilor Linda Kozlowski said this is a good time to have an interim city manager. Other councilors agreed that an interim city manager is the most appropriate route at this time.
Applications for city manager are due Sept. 4. If people are interested, they should apply. Finalists will be interviewed Sept. 7.
The council voted and agreed to seek an interim city manager.
Applicants should send a cover letter, responses to supplemental questions, resume and completed City application form to: City Manager Recruitment, City of Manzanita, P.O. Box 129, Manzanita, OR 97130, or email to: calamillo@ci.manzanita.or.us or fax to 1-503-368-4145. The application packet is available on the City's website https://ci.manzanita.or.us/employment
