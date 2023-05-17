Manzanita’s City Council approved an extension to City Manager Leila Aman’s contract while also awarding her a 3% pay bump at their May 3 meeting.
They also approved an across-the-board 5% bump in solid waste collection rates and the permit for the Independence Day parade.
A unanimous vote from city council removed language from Aman’s contract requiring a vote to extend her employment in June 2024, and added language that the city and Aman would pay for their own legal representation in the case of a suit.
Council President Linda Kozlowski said that she was suggesting the move after a recent performance review of Aman. The review showed that the councilors thought Aman was exceeding expectations in her role, while members of the community also sent letters of support.
Kozlowski also suggested a 3% pay increase for Aman, which the councilors unanimously approved. Along with an earlier 6% cost of living adjustment given to all city employees, this pay raise will bring Aman’s salary from $129,000 to over $140,000, a figure that Kozlowski said was more appropriate given other regional comparators.
The 5% solid waste disposal rate increase requested by Recology Western Oregon to account for inflation was approved as was the July 4th Parade route. The parade will run from Underhill Plaza down Division Street to Laneda Avenue before turning on Ocean Avenue and returning to Underhill Plaza via Manzantia Avenue. The parade will have competitions for best float, walker and biker, and an Air Force flyover has been requested.
Controversy was stirred at the meeting when a public commenter shared a letter that she and more than 20 other residents had signed questioning the mayor’s relationship with another resident.
The letter was spurred by a public records request that revealed extensive correspondence between Mayor Deb Simmons and Randy Kugler. Kugler served as the Manzanita’s city manager from 1989 to 1996, and later retired to the community before running for city council in 2020, a race in which he came in last place of four candidates. Kugler has been a harsh critic of Aman’s leadership of the city, raising concerns about the way in which the city has used water revenues to cover staffing costs among other practices.
The emails that were released as part of the records request showed correspondence between Simmons and Kugler in which Simmons sought Kugler’s guidance and thanked him for coaching her.
The letter alleged that Kugler has harassed the city staff and tried to divide the populace when his suggestions have not been followed and urged Simmons to sever her relationship with Kugler.
At the end of the meeting, during her comments, Simmons said that she was concerned to be asked to end a friendship or ignore dissenting voices in the community. She likened the situation to her experiences as a teacher pulling apart disagreeing children and said she had never expected to be told who to communicate with as an adult and argued that disagreements were part of democracy.
Kozlowksi chimed in that she agreed that allowing voices to be heard was important in a democracy. But she said that a line existed between that expression and harassment and intimidation and that the line had been crossed by Kugler.
Simmons said that she was sure the discussion would continue and adjourned the meeting.
