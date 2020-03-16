Following the local state of emergency declared for Tillamook County due to COVID-19 on Saturday, March 14, the City of Manzanita City Hall will follow the same measures effective immediately until Wednesday, April 1.
Manzanita City Hall will be closed to walk-in traffic and open only by appointment or for urgent business. All public meetings have been cancelled until April 1.
The Manzanita Visitors Center will be closed until April 1 the safety of patrons, staff, and volunteers. Please call Dan Haag at (503) 812-5510 for inquiries.
Departments in City Hall may be reached by calling (503) 368-5343 or by email.
• Water Department and Municipal Court: amyers@ci.manzanita.or.us
• Short Term Rentals and Business Licenses: jwilson@ci.manzanita.or.us
• Planning Department: kgrasseth@ci.manzanita.or.us
• Building Department: building@ci.manzanita.or.us
• All other inquiries: cityhall@ci.manzanita.or.us
The public works department is coordinating additional sanitization and cleaning schedules for public facilities.
The police department is increasing the use of phone reporting where possible, and the use of social distancing in all contact scenarios as applicable.
The City of Manzanita staff is constantly in contact with both local and state public health authorities and adjusting their practices as direction changes from these authorities.
