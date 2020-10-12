Manzanita City Council approved a contract for the new interim city manager, John Kunkel, during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7.
Mayor Mike Scott said the city has agreed on a contract for six months. Kunkel has found long-term housing in Manzanita and will begin work on Monday, Oct. 19.
“The contract involves his terms of employment, his salary and how long we expect him to be here,” Scott said.
The contract is on the city’s website. The council approved the contract to be signed by Scott for the interim city manager.
Kunkel introduced himself to the citizens on the Zoom call.
“I was in law enforcement, I have a degree in administrative justice from San Jose State University,” Kunkel said. “I served 19 years as chief of police for the city of Exeter, California.”
Kunkel said he got a master’s degree from Fresno State University. He was selected as city manager for the city of Buellton in California and retired last November.
Kunkel and his wife are excited to move to Manzanita.
“We love the town,” Kunkel said. “Hopefully we’ll hit the ground running on the 19th.”
Kunkel said he looks forward to working with the city staff. Council President Linda Kozlowski said Kunkel’s experience is exceptional and he connected well with the council and staff.
