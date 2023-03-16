Manzanita’s City Council decided to return to in-person meetings starting in April at their meeting on March 9.
The council also extended a moratorium on dune grading and approved an audit strategy and funding methodology for the city.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Instant unlimited access to all of our content on tillamookheadlightherald.com.
The Headlight Herald E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING online subscribers.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$60.00
|for 365 days
Read all the news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $8 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
The Headlight Herald delivered to your mailbox each week. This subscription is for NEW or RENEWING subscribers.
Includes full access to all of our online content, and our E-Edition Newsletter emailed to you each week, the night before the paper hits the street!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Month-to-Month - In County
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|Month to Month - Out of County
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Tillamook County Residents
|$70.00
|for 365 days
|Out of County Residents
|$90.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow current subscribers of The Tillamook Headlight Herald to access all of our online Subscriber-Only content, including the E Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please call us at 1-(503) 842-7535 or email admin@countrymedia.net.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Enjoy your FREE content and please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Manzanita’s City Council decided to return to in-person meetings starting in April at their meeting on March 9.
The council also extended a moratorium on dune grading and approved an audit strategy and funding methodology for the city.
The council will meet in-person for their regular monthly meetings for the first time since the beginning of the Coronavirus in April, following a 4-1 vote in favor in favor of the move.
Given the city’s lack of a council chamber, the council will meet at the Pine Grove Community House, which will cost around $750 a month when all expenses are factored in. The meetings will still be livestreamed on the city’s YouTube page and have a virtual attendance option on Zoom.
The approval of an indirect cost financing methodology met with resistance from several public commenters, but eventually passed with only Mayor Deb Simmons voting no on the measure.
The methodology is used to allocate funds from the city’s water fund to pay for city staff’s support of the water utility as part of their jobs. The transfer approved this year was for $191,727, a figure roughly similar to that of past years.
Public commenters expressed skepticism at the size of the figure and questioned that it was justified by the quantity of services rendered to the utility by city staff.
Simmons said that she preferred direct funding and saving more money for water system projects when voting no.
A moratorium on dune grading was extended by six months from its initial 90-day term. The moratorium was passed to let the city government develop new ordinances governing the practice, which City Manager Leila Aman said is in progress.
The council also approved a plan of action for the fiscal year 2021 audit and named March 2023 as Red Cross Month in Manzanita. Simmons appointed Chip Greening and Kathryn Stock to three-year terms on the budget committee and Kitman Keating to a two-year term.
Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.