Manzanita City Council voted to greenlight phase 2 for the construction of a new city hall at their June 7 meeting, electing to finance the project through a special public works fund loan.
Manzanita City Hall was as packed as it’s ever been on Wednesday night, as residents piled in to hear whether city council would go forward with a project that’s been 30 years in the making.
Phase 2 of the project effectively allows design development for a newly constructed city hall building to begin immediately, followed by the creation of the construction documents, the construction contract and eventually construction.
Stressing that the council had to make the ultimate decision, City Manager Leila Aman said she felt like there’s enough information to make a decision on whether to move the project forward.
“I feel like we’re at a place to make an informed decision on what to do next,” Aman said.
The motion to start phase 2 of the city hall project passed, with all councilors voting yes except for Mayor Deb Simmons, who abstained.
“I’m abstaining. I’m a proponent of putting this to a vote for the citizens,” Mayor Simmons said.
The council was also tasked with choosing how to finance the project tagged at $5.79 million. The project will be funded through a variety of sources including grants, property sales and a $544,000 payment from the city’s general fund. But most of the funding will come through debt or bond financing options. These options included a general obligation bond, which would go out to the public for a vote, marked at $3.5-$4 million.
The second option was a $4 million full faith and credit loan. With this financing option, the city would be locked in for ten years and required to take out the full loan amount, according to the city manager’s report.
The third option was a $4 million special public works fund loan. With this financing option, the city is able to refinance at any time and will be reimbursed for what they don’t spend, according to the city manager’s report.
The motion to finance the construction of a new city hall building through a special public works fund loan passed, with all councilors voting yes except for Mayor Simmons, who voted no. Before voting on the motion, councilors took their time to explain their positions.
“I agree with the special public works fund financing. We heard plenty of testimony tonight and it was passionate, but it was only a fraction of the testimony we’ve heard,” Councilor Jerry Spregman said. “We’ve been getting emails from the public since February. Tonight’s voices added to voices that have been coming loud and clear since I’ve been on council. We have proceeded with much deliberation and caution on this project.”
“Every step, we went to the community. Every step there was a presentation. Every step, we got feedback from the community, because that’s really important to hear,” Council President Linda Kozlowski added. “In the long run, I think we have an excellent project. I think it’s time to move forward. I’ve been working on this project for ten years and I think it’s the first time in those ten years that we have all the information we need to move forward. My vote is to start now and is to use the special public works fund.”
Despite the other two councilors also endorsing the special public works fund, Mayor Simmons said she still felt the decision on how to finance the project should be left up to the citizens, leaning towards the general obligation bond.
“When we are facing an investment of this size for the citizens, I think people have the right to vote,” Mayor Simmons said. “I can’t get around the fact that some of you feel that way, and some of you don’t. We’re looking at a $8.5 million investment cost. That is a lot of money, when the city has other needs as well. I just want this to be done. I want a city hall and I want the citizens to vote on it, so I would support the bond.”
Many citizens showed up to Wednesday night’s meeting to offer their two cents on the project. James Markawat said the council should table the discussion to find a cost-effective solution.
“I’m here to say that this council should table this for further discussion. There may be an alternate solution for the building of this City Hall that would be much more cost-effective. As the taxpayer, I think all of us should demand that alternative,” Markawat said.
Another Manzanita resident advocated for moving to phase 2 and using the special public works fund option to finance.
“Tonight, I join some of the other citizens that want to see our city’s place, our city’s hall, become a reality,” they said. “If we were to move forward today, we’d still spend almost as much as we would have with the 2019 bond measure, and we will have half the building. I appreciate that people weren’t ready then, but people are ready now. Most of us our looking toward our future and want to see a place where we can gather, a place where we can meet with our representatives, a place that represents Manzanita.”
Next steps involve applying for the special public works fund loan and beginning design development. After that, the city will have a contractor do another estimate and will work with them to agree on the $5.79 million price. Once that’s agreed upon, city council will be asked to authorize the guaranteed maximum price, and then construction will begin. City Manager Aman says she doesn’t believe the council will have to vote on the guaranteed maximum price until November or December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.