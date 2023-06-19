City of Manzanita

Manzanita City Council voted to greenlight phase 2 for the construction of a new city hall at their June 7 meeting, electing to finance the project through a special public works fund loan.

Manzanita City Hall was as packed as it’s ever been on Wednesday night, as residents piled in to hear whether city council would go forward with a project that’s been 30 years in the making.

0
0
0
0
0


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.