The City of Manzanita is committed to the safety and well-being of employees, residents and visitors. With that in mind and considering the increasing threat of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the next week’s public meetings will be cancelled.
The cancelled meetings are:
• March Planning Commission meeting
o Date: Monday, March 16, 2020
o Time: 4:00 pm
o Location: Pine Grove Community House
• March Short Term Rental Ordinance Oversight Work Group
o Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2020
o Time: 10:00 am
o Location: Pine Grove Community House
The City of Manzanita will continue to actively monitor the coronavirus situation and will provide more information as it becomes available.
