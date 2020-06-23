Manzanita Mayor Mike Scott has on Tuesday, June 23, declared a state of emergency for the City of Manzanita as COVID-19 continues to be a threat to public health and safety. The state of emergency declaration provides the city manager with the latitude to take the necessary steps authorized by law to coordinate a response to this emergency.
The state of emergency adopts the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) mask, face shield, face covering guidance with an effective date of Wednesday, June 24. The mask, face shield, face covering guidance provides recommendations and requirements for the public in public settings to wear a face covering where the six-foot minimum physical distancing cannot be maintained.
The face covering requirements are self-executing. All individuals are expected to adhere to the guidance.
There will not be any enforcement authority. Violation of the face covering requirements does not constitute or create grounds for private persons or public employees, including law enforcement, to stop, detain, issue a citation, or undertake any other enforcement action.
No person shall intimidate or harass individuals who do not comply with the face covering requirements. The adopted guidelines are intended to induce voluntary compliance and encourage the use of face coverings to protect the Manzanita community.
The City of Manzanita advises all people in the city, homeowners, and visitors alike, to support the health and well-being of the community by complying with the face covering requirements effective June 24.
The city council and city staff continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak and want residents, second homeowners and visitors to know that we are proactively taking steps to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community.
Click on the link below to see the announcement made by Mayor Mike Scott.
https://www.facebook.com/CityofManzanita/videos/630247897582454/
