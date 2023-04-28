Manzanita Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Citizen of the Year.
Each year the City seeks to honor those persons who have made a major contribution to the Manzanita community as a community leader, business leader, volunteer, educator, and/or creative artist. A committee made up of former Citizens of the Year will meet in May to consider nominations and select the individual or couple to be honored this year.
To qualify for this honor, one must be a resident of Manzanita, live within the Manzanita Urban Growth Boundary, or operate a business in Manzanita. Currently serving elected officials and City employees are not eligible. The Citizen of the Year may be an individual or couple who performs any volunteer community service that benefits our citizens.
Nominations must be in writing and be submitted by May 15 to:
Manzanita Citizen of the Year Committee
