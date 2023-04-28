City of Manzanita

Manzanita Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 Citizen of the Year.

Each year the City seeks to honor those persons who have made a major contribution to the Manzanita community as a community leader, business leader, volunteer, educator, and/or creative artist. A committee made up of former Citizens of the Year will meet in May to consider nominations and select the individual or couple to be honored this year.

