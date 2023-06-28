On June 5, Tom Martin of Rockaway Beach suffered a heart attack while at his property on Skyline Drive, but thanks to the quick action of two Braxlin and Braxlin employees, the Adventist Health Emergency Department and Lifeflight, he survived and is safely recovering.
Martin, who himself worked for Lifeflight in the late 1970s, said that if it weren’t for John Herscher’s presence and quick actions that day the situation could have ended much worse.
“The bottom line was if he wouldn’t have been there that day it would have been a completely different story,” Martin said.
That Monday morning, Martin was at the property he is working to convert from an old storage shed into a house for himself with two Braxling and Braxling workers, one of whom was John Herscher. Martin had hired the men to help him excavate dirt at the property and had worked with company owner, Ron Braxling, dating back to 2006.
Martin, an avid fisherman, retired to the north coast after a career working as a respiratory therapist at various hospitals in the Portland area, including on Lifeflight flights for a short period early in his career. He has lived on the Wilson River Highway and in Astoria and Rockaway Beach and spends time in Mesa, Arizona.
After Herscher and a colleague arrived, Martin was showing the men the work that needed to be done, when he started having extreme chest pain.
“It was literally like 250 pounds right in the middle of my chest,” Martin said. “I kept wishing it to go away and it wouldn’t.”
Martin sat down on a flatbed trailer and realized he was having a heart attack and wouldn’t be able to make it back to his truck.
Herscher and his coworker sprang into action, helping Martin into the passenger seat of his truck and driving him to Adventist Hospital in Tillamook.
There, doctors quickly determined that Martin would need specialist care and arranged for a helicopter to evacuate him to Providence St. Vincent hospital in Beaverton.
Martin was whisked straight from the helicopter into the heart lab, where a cardiac surgeon placed a stint and informed Martin that the whole right side of his heart was blocked. Martin spent almost four days in the intensive care unit and another three days in a step-down unit before being released.
Martin is extremely grateful to Herscher and his coworker whose presence and quick action helped him to survive. He also extolled the virtues of Lifeflight, saying that he remembered working on several calls to Tillamook and that Lifeflight provides a valuable service.
“LIfeflight truly truly provides a service when needed,” Martin said.
